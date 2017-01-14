Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Chelsea

Fuchs (51')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (6', 51'), Pedro (71')

Antonio Conte: 'Diego Costa absence down to back injury'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte stresses that Diego Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad to face Leicester City due to a back problem, and not because of a training ground dispute.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has denied suggestions that striker Diego Costa was omitted from his squad to face Leicester City because of a training ground dispute.

The 28-year-old is said to have had a falling out with a member of the Blues' backroom staff in training earlier this week over concerns about his fitness levels.

A number of reports also emerged on Friday claiming that Costa had been made the subject of a bid by an unnamed Chinese club, who were planning to make him the highest-paid player in world football.

Conte has questioned the truth of the articles, however, and says that he is unaware of any official bid being made for the Premier League's joint-top scorer.

"I think before the game I told the truth and I repeat the truth because I like to and I don't lie," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "Diego stopped his training Tuesday because he felt a pain in his back, for this reason he was not available. This is the truth."

When asked whether a bid had been lodged, Conte responded: "I don't know about this because I repeat the truth is what I told you before. Now we see in the next week.

"I think that you said if there are problems, I prefer to solve them in the changing room not at a press conference if, and I repeat if, there are problems."

Costa, now level with Alexis Sanchez at the top of the scoring charts with 14 goals, recently admitted that he was hoping to return to former club Atletico Madrid last summer.

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso: 'Costa exit stories not true'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Result: Chelsea thrash Leicester City to edge seven points clear at Premier League summit
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Marcos Alonso: 'Diego Costa exit rumours not true'
Conte: 'Costa absence down to injury'Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attackHazard: 'Anything can happen in title race'Souness: 'Costa big loss for Chelsea'Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on Costa
Costa 'unsettled' by China interestPL trio interested in Atletico winger?Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere'PL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught'
> Chelsea Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand