Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Chelsea

Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attack at King Power Stadium

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Willian joins Eden Hazard and Pedro in Chelsea's front three to face Leicester City, while Claudio Ranieri makes six changes from last time out.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 16:48 UK

Eden Hazard has been named as the focal point in Chelsea's attack for this evening's Premier League meeting with champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Belgium international takes the place of the absent Diego Costa, who has supposedly made himself ineligible after being tempted by a big-money move to China.

Willian and Pedro complete the front three, with the rest of the team unchanged from the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Blues' last league outing.

That means no place in the starting lineup for Michy Batshuayi, who must settle for a place among the subs despite Costa's absence, but N'Golo Kante does start against the club he helped to the league title last season.

In terms of the home side, Jamie Vardy returns following a spell on the sidelines through suspension and illness, and there is also a league debut for recently-signed signed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Boss Claudio Ranieri makes six changes in all from last time out, as Ben Chilwell, Danny Drinkwater, Ahmed Musa and Marc Albrighton also come into the fold.

Danny Simpson, Leonardo Ulloa, Andy King, Daniel Amartey and Riyad Mahrez are all absent, meanwhile, with the latter two joining Islam Slimani on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mendy, Drinkwater Ndidi; Albrighton, Musa, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, King, Gray, Kapustka, Okazaki

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro
Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Midlands with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attack at King Power Stadium
 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in action against former club Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attack at King Power Stadium
 Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante in action against former club Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Chelsea
