Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes ended Jose Mourinho's reign at Stamford Bridge in this fixture last season, with the Blues languishing in the lower reaches of the table at the time.

However, Antonio Conte's side currently lead the 2016-17 standings and have a chance to extend their lead at the top by defeating the incumbent champions.

Claudio Ranieri's charges were on course for an unprecedented title win this time last year, but find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle at present.

Please note that kickoff is at 5:30pm.