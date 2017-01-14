Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.
The Foxes ended Jose Mourinho's reign at Stamford Bridge in this fixture last season, with the Blues languishing in the lower reaches of the table at the time.
However, Antonio Conte's side currently lead the 2016-17 standings and have a chance to extend their lead at the top by defeating the incumbent champions.
Claudio Ranieri's charges were on course for an unprecedented title win this time last year, but find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle at present.
Please note that kickoff is at 5:30pm.
4.51pmAccording to reports, the Spain international is the subject of a £30m-per-year offer from a club in the Chinese Super League, which is said to have unsettled him. A further report from Sky Sports News suggests that Costa had not trained with the Chelsea first team for three days, and he then became embroiled in an argument with two fitness coaches. Conte then stepped in - and I must keep stressing, this is what has been reported in the press - and the row ended with the Italian shouting: "Go to China!"
4.48pmNow onto Chelsea, and the big, big news from the Stamford Bridge camp is that star striker Diego Costa is not in the squad.
4.46pmClaudio Ranieri, who was voted Coach of the Year by FIFA earlier this week, makes three changes to his side from their 2-1 win at Everton in the FA Cup last week. In come Christian Fuchs, Ahmed Musa and Jamie Vardy, and out go Danny Simpson and Demarai Gray, who drop to the bench, as well as Leonardo Ulloa, who is out with a thigh injury. The Foxes are also without Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Daniel Amartey, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
4.43pmCHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi
4.42pmLEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, King, Gray, Okazaki, Kapustka
4.41pmCHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Pedro
4.40pmLEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mendy, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Musa, Vardy
4.38pmWhich leads us nicely to the team news, which have just come out, so let's have a look at who's in the Leicester and Chelsea squads...
4.36pmHowever, things are not as clear-cut as they were two weeks ago for Antonio Conte's charges, as a 2-0 defeat to Spurs on January 4 cut their lead at the top of the table and put an end to their winning streak, while one of the club's star players is reportedly pining for a move away, if media reports are to be believed.
4.34pmThings are much different this time round, as the current Premier League champions sit in the lower reaches of the table, with 21 points from 20 games, while Chelsea are flying high at the top of the standings, four points above Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
4.32pmWhat a difference a year makes eh? In the corresponding fixture last season, in December 2015, the Foxes moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over the Blues, who found themselves 16th in the standings and just a point above the drop zone. The fixture also marked the final Chelsea game for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked days later.
