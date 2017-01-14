Arsene Wenger says that Alexis Sanchez is 'a good guy who wants to do well for Arsenal' following his angry reaction to being taken off in the win over Swansea City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has attempted to play down Alexis Sanchez's angry reaction to being withdrawn during the 4-0 win over Swansea City and claimed that there is "no problem" between the pair of them.

The Chile international, who scored the Gunners' fourth of the afternoon at the Liberty Stadium, was clearly upset to be taken off 11 minutes from time.

Sanchez responded by booting his gloves on the touchline as he aired his displeasure, less than two weeks on from his on-field tantrum in the aftermath of Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Wenger puts this down to a simple clash of cultures, though, and says he does not regret his decision to take off the 28-year-old with the points already in the bag at that stage.

"All the players are frustrated when they come off, some show it, some not," he told reporters. "I'm long enough in the job to know that. I just make the decision I feel is right, that's it. He is a good guy who gives a lot and who always wants to do well for the team.

"There's no problem. In every culture it's different. Some South Americans are a bit different to Europeans. Southern Europeans are more different to northern Europeans, you have to respect that. I don't look at that. I look at how well the players do that come on, how comfortable they are, because Danny Welbeck has not played for two years.

"That's much more important for me than an individual response. That is vital when a player 25 years of age, who is a regular in the national team, comes on, you have an opportunity to give him game time."

Victory for Arsenal, their first away from home in the Premier League since the start of December, lifts them back into third place in the table.