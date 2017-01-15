Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that captain Vincent Kompany is in contention to return from injury during Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just two Premier League starts so far this season due to injuries, with his most recent appearance coming in November when he sustained knee ligament damage.

Guardiola is hopeful that the club captain will finally be able to enjoy a run in the first team now, but warned against expecting too much of the Belgian too soon.

"It's the second or third time we are talking about (Kompany's recovery). Hopefully he can stay for long and after I will see his level. We cannot deny how good he is at his top level," he told reporters.

"But everyone needs time when they have been injured for a long time. He has strong mentality and he knows what he has to do. He can concentrate on simple things, playing as a central defender, then game by game, week by week, he will achieve his level.

"Sometimes you need time, in this business we don't have time, but he has to feel that he has time to come back, the way he has to come back."

Guardiola will also have Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne available for the trip to Goodison Park, but Fernando is a doubt and Fernandinho remains suspended.