The latest team news as rock-bottom Hull City welcome a resurgent Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Manchester City will look to close the gap to league leaders Chelsea when they travel to rock-bottom Hull City on Boxing Day.

Right-back Pablo Zabaleta will face a late fitness test after picking up in the win over Arsenal last weekend, while Fernandinho returns to the side after seeing out his three-game suspension.

Frontman Sergio Aguero serves the final match of his own ban, and up front Kelechi Iheanacho could play some part alongside Raheem Sterling.

City skipper Vincent Kompany remains out with a knee problem but could return in the new year, with midfielder Fabian Delph (groin) also edging towards a return.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) remains a long-term absentee and is not expected to feature again this season.

For the Tigers, manager Mike Phelan is able to call upon Ryan Mason again after the midfielder missed last week's defeat at West Ham United with a knock.

Allan McGregor (back) has returned to full training and Abel Hernandez has stepped up his recovery from a hernia operation, with both players expected to return in a fortnight.

Alex Bruce is said to be making "good progress" in his recovery from an Achilles problem and is due to return in the middle of next month alongside Greg Luer (knee).

Moses Odubajo (knee) and Will Keane (cruciate ligament) are out for the rest of the season.