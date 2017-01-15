Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Man CityManchester City

John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City defender John Stones admits to making "silly mistakes" following his summer switch from Everton.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has admitted to making "silly mistakes" in the first half of the season as he settled in to life at the Etihad.

The 22-year-old became the most expensive English defender in history when he completed a £47.5m move from Everton last August but has found himself in and out of manager Pep Guardiola's plans following some questionable performances on the pitch.

Stones is due to come up against his old for the first time on Sunday when the Citizens travel to Goodison Park, and the youngster admits that he struggled to adjust after leaving the Toffees.

"Definitely, my performances dipped and I made a few silly mistakes that I've tried to correct now," he told Sky Sports News. "It's only natural that these things happen, playing so many games.

"It's new to me, playing three games a week some weeks and I've got to find a way to adapt myself. Everyone's disappointed when they don't feel like they play well or they make a mistake.

"I'm the first one to hold my hand up and try and rectify that in training or the next game."

On his return to Goodison, he added: "There's mixed emotions. I've got a lot of friends there, I played a lot of games for Everton and a lot of my family has got friends there, so it's a big occasion for them, as it is for me. It will be strange to go back, as I'm sure it is for everyone the first time they go back to face their previous club."

City go into the game fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
>
View our homepages for John Stones, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City hit with Football Association Anti-Doping charge
 Samir Nasri of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Samir Nasri hails "incredible" Zinedine Zidane
Rakitic 'in talks over new Barca deal'Bacary Sagna charged by FAMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?Man City target joins Schalke on loanPSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundMan City 'revive interest in Laporte'Manchester City join race for Bakayoko?Man City 'not planning bid for Rakitic'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Everton News
Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
Schneiderlin thanks Man United fansNiasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Everton 'agree £10.4m Belfodil fee'Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?
Report: Everton consider Belfodil swoopSchneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Everton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin fee
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version