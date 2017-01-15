Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Everton and Manchester City.

After three of their title rivals won on Saturday, City enter the game at Goodison Park looking to move back to within seven points of leaders Chelsea, as well as ensuring that they remain above neighbours Manchester United at the end of the day.

As for Everton, they appear to be in a fight to finish in seventh position at the end of the season and victory on Sunday afternoon would take them four points ahead of the clubs below them.

In October, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.