Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Everton and Manchester City.
After three of their title rivals won on Saturday, City enter the game at Goodison Park looking to move back to within seven points of leaders Chelsea, as well as ensuring that they remain above neighbours Manchester United at the end of the day.
As for Everton, they appear to be in a fight to finish in seventh position at the end of the season and victory on Sunday afternoon would take them four points ahead of the clubs below them.
In October, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.
12.43pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Kolarov, Delph, Sane, Navas, Garcia, Iheanacho
12.43pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Zabaleta, De Bruyne, Sterling, Silva, Aguero
12.42pmEVERTON SUBSTITUTIONS! Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Valencia, Lookman
12.41pmEVERTON XI: Joel, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Holgate, Coleman, Barry, Davies, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku
12.40pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news...
12.39pmWe are probably getting a little far ahead of ourselves but when Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal win so convincingly on the day before, City have to go out there and make a statement. They thrashed West Ham United in the FA Cup nine days ago but they haven't been great in the Premier League of late and they cannot afford more dropped points. Defeat this afternoon would also bring Manchester United back into play.
12.35pmWhen a game featuring Everton and Manchester City is considered to be the chief support on a Sunday afternoon, you know that you've got two belters in the Premier League. The showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool will come later on but ahead of that tussle, we have City attempting to keep pace with many of their title rivals with a visit to the blue half of Merseyside to play the Toffees. Everton have their own ambitions this season but today is all about whether City can close the gap on Chelsea to seven points. Anything less and you have to question whether they still hold any hope in the title race.
