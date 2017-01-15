Manchester City will be without new signing Gabriel Jesus for the trip to Everton having not completed his registration process in time.

New Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus will be ineligible to make his debut for the club during Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian international agreed terms with City last summer before finally completing his move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras earlier this month.

It was hoped that the 19-year-old would be available for the trip to Merseyside, but the paperwork has now taken too long to go through for that to be the case.

City sources have insisted that there have been no problems with the registration, though, and expect him to be available for selection for next week's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jesus was not expected to start against Everton anyway, with manager Pep Guardiola warning that it would take time for the youngster to reach match fitness.