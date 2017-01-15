Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Gabriel Jesus not registered in time for Everton trip

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
© AFP
Manchester City will be without new signing Gabriel Jesus for the trip to Everton having not completed his registration process in time.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 13:40 UK

New Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus will be ineligible to make his debut for the club during Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian international agreed terms with City last summer before finally completing his move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras earlier this month.

It was hoped that the 19-year-old would be available for the trip to Merseyside, but the paperwork has now taken too long to go through for that to be the case.

City sources have insisted that there have been no problems with the registration, though, and expect him to be available for selection for next week's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jesus was not expected to start against Everton anyway, with manager Pep Guardiola warning that it would take time for the youngster to reach match fitness.

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'
>
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Gabriel Jesus not registered in time for Everton trip
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City hit with Football Association Anti-Doping charge
 John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'
Nasri hails "incredible" ZidaneRakitic 'in talks over new Barca deal'Bacary Sagna charged by FAMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?Man City target joins Schalke on loan
PSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundMan City 'revive interest in Laporte'Manchester City join race for Bakayoko?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Everton News
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Gabriel Jesus not registered in time for Everton trip
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
John Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'Schneiderlin thanks Man United fansNiasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Everton 'agree £10.4m Belfodil fee'Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'
Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?Report: Everton consider Belfodil swoopSchneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Everton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version