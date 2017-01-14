Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Chelsea

Eden Hazard: 'Anything can happen in Premier League title race'

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that anything can happen in the Premier League title race, despite the Blues currently holding a five-point lead.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:22 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has acknowledged that there is no room for complacency during the Premier League title race.

The Blues currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the standings, but they head into their game away at Leicester City having suffered their first defeat in 14 games to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea face a rejuvenated Leicester, who are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, and Hazard has admitted that he and his teammates have to be ready for various different challenges if they want to maintain their current position.

The 26-year-old told talkSPORT: "We know this league is difficult – you never know – anything can happen. Now, we are top of the league, but the other teams are very strong and they want to close the gap and comeback quickly.

"We have to be ready for everything, we are in this position and we know what to do."

Chelsea head into the game without the services of Diego Costa, who has allegedly been dropped by boss Antonio Conte after a training ground bust-up after an offer from an unnamed Chinese club.

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Costa 'unsettled' by China interest
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'Anything can happen in Premier League title race'
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Chelsea's Diego Costa 'unsettled' by China interest
Souness: 'Costa big loss for Chelsea'Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on CostaPL trio interested in Atletico winger?Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere'Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught'
Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'Chelsea planning tour of China, Japan?PSG to move for Michy Batshuayi?Antonio Conte named manager of the monthDrogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
> Chelsea Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136241142745
3Liverpool20135248232544
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582826229
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand