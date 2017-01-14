Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that anything can happen in the Premier League title race, despite the Blues currently holding a five-point lead.

The Blues currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the standings, but they head into their game away at Leicester City having suffered their first defeat in 14 games to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea face a rejuvenated Leicester, who are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, and Hazard has admitted that he and his teammates have to be ready for various different challenges if they want to maintain their current position.

The 26-year-old told talkSPORT: "We know this league is difficult – you never know – anything can happen. Now, we are top of the league, but the other teams are very strong and they want to close the gap and comeback quickly.

"We have to be ready for everything, we are in this position and we know what to do."

Chelsea head into the game without the services of Diego Costa, who has allegedly been dropped by boss Antonio Conte after a training ground bust-up after an offer from an unnamed Chinese club.