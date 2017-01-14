Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Chelsea

Fuchs (51')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (6', 51'), Pedro (71')

Marcos Alonso: 'Diego Costa exit rumours not true'

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Marcos Alonso dismisses suggestions that Diego Costa missed the win over Leicester due to uncertainty over his future, instead claiming it was down to a back complaint.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has claimed that talk of Diego Costa being dropped due to uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge is wide of the mark.

The Spain international was left out of the Blues' 3-0 win over Leicester City after reports emerged on Friday suggesting that he was unsettled in West London amid links to the Chinese Super League.

Alonso, who scored twice in the emphatic win over Premier League champions Leicester, has his own theory behind Costa's absence at the King Power Stadium, however, claiming that the press reports had been "made up".

"You guys made up the story," he told BBC Sport. "Diego wasn't feeling well because of his back. He's very happy and will have a great enough season at Chelsea."

Chelsea, who return to action next Sunday with a home match against Hull City, have now won 14 of their last 15 top-flight outings.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Hazard: 'Anything can happen in title race'
>
View our homepages for Marcos Alonso, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Marcos Alonso: 'Diego Costa exit rumours not true'
 Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Result: Chelsea thrash Leicester City to edge seven points clear at Premier League summit
Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attackHazard: 'Anything can happen in title race'Souness: 'Costa big loss for Chelsea'Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on CostaCosta 'unsettled' by China interest
PL trio interested in Atletico winger?Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere'PL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught'Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'
> Chelsea Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand