Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has claimed that talk of Diego Costa being dropped due to uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge is wide of the mark.

The Spain international was left out of the Blues' 3-0 win over Leicester City after reports emerged on Friday suggesting that he was unsettled in West London amid links to the Chinese Super League.

Alonso, who scored twice in the emphatic win over Premier League champions Leicester, has his own theory behind Costa's absence at the King Power Stadium, however, claiming that the press reports had been "made up".

"You guys made up the story," he told BBC Sport. "Diego wasn't feeling well because of his back. He's very happy and will have a great enough season at Chelsea."

Chelsea, who return to action next Sunday with a home match against Hull City, have now won 14 of their last 15 top-flight outings.