Mark Hughes admits that he faces an uphill battle to keep hold of Bojan Krkic, who is reportedly close to joining Premier League rivals Middlesbrough.

The former Barcelona ace was again left out of the Potters' squad for Saturday's 3-1 win over Sunderland, amid suggestions that he has already discussed a January switch to Premier League rivals Middlesbrough.

Hughes insists that versatile attacker Bojan was omitted at the weekend due to fitness reasons, but the former Barcelona starlet - who has featured just nine this this season - could now be on his way out of the bet365 Stadium should a formal bid be made by Boro.

"He wasn't fit for the game. But we would like him to stay with us," he is quoted as saying by Gazette Live. "But if Bojan and his advisers feel that is the best thing for his career we will have to wait and see and have further discussions about it. Ideally, he just needs to settle down and focus on his career at Stoke."

Stoke are understood to be after a replacement for Bojan before sanctioning his move to Boro, while the Smoggies have other options in mind - including Robert Snodgrass and Gerard Deulofeu - should they miss out on their top target.