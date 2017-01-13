New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough are reportedly hopeful of landing Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic in an £8m deal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10:05 UK

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic is reportedly edging nearer to an £8m switch to Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old has found game time limited this season, having featured just nine times for Mark Hughes's side, albeit finding the net three times.

According to the Daily Star, Boro registered their interest in the player last week and are said to be "confident" of securing his signature this month.

Aitor Karanka is planning a refresh of his forward line this window and has already brought in Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa while shipping out David Nugent to Derby County.

Bojan's potential arrival could signal an exit for Stewart Downing, who has been linked with relegation-threatened Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?
>
View our homepages for Bojan Krkic, Mark Hughes, Aitor Karanka, Rudy Gestede, David Nugent, Stewart Downing, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Chelsea 'planning move for Middlesbrough defender'
 Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Stewart Downing free to leave Middlesbrough'
Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Boro's Ayala to serve three-match banMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundDerby announce David Nugent signingPalace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'
Downing 'allowed to leave Boro on loan'Aitor Karanka: 'Our quality came through'Result: Ten-man Boro brush aside WednesdayBoro 'want Villa to pay £10m for Rhodes'Wolves interested in Patrick Bamford?
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Stoke City News
Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
 Saido Berahino in action for West Brom on November 29, 2014
Mark Hughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino deal
 Geoff Cameron of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Britannia Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Geoff Cameron confirms talks underway with Stoke City over new contract
Betis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Coates: 'It's football, it happens'Crouch signs new deal at Stoke CityBony linked with lucrative China moveHughes criticises Bojan, Imbula displays
Paul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'Team News: Afellay starts for StokeStoke boss Hughes confirms Crouch talksHughes: 'Bojan is long-term option'Striker to earn new deal at Stoke City?
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version