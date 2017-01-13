Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'

Middlesbrough are reportedly hopeful of landing Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic in an £8m deal.

The 26-year-old has found game time limited this season, having featured just nine times for Mark Hughes's side, albeit finding the net three times.

According to the Daily Star, Boro registered their interest in the player last week and are said to be "confident" of securing his signature this month.

Aitor Karanka is planning a refresh of his forward line this window and has already brought in Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa while shipping out David Nugent to Derby County.

Bojan's potential arrival could signal an exit for Stewart Downing, who has been linked with relegation-threatened Crystal Palace in recent weeks.