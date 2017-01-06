New Transfer Talk header

Patrick Bamford 'too expensive' for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 24, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert rules out a move for Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford.
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford, declaring that the player is 'too expensive' for the club.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Burnley but is expected to be recalled by the Blues this month after getting just 66 minutes of game time in the Premier League so far this season.

Wolves are thought to be in the market for a new striker this month and had been linked with a loan switch for Bamford, but Lambert dismissed the speculation as 'not feasible'.

"He's a lad I know well, a really good player, but the salary would be too much," he told the Express & Star. "I don't like the January window. There's names get bandied about that just aren't feasible. It's a bit fabricated but I don't get caught up in it. We work realistically to what we can do.

"We have to be really clever in the next few windows. If we keep adding to the 30 players we've got, one, your finances will be out of control and two, there's too many people to train and be happy.

"There are lads that probably know we'll try and make space. It's important for them too, they need to play. You can't just magic them out the door. Until that happens they're Wolves players."

Lambert has previously outlined his intention to trim his squad of more than 30 players to just 23, while still bringing in new recruits, this month.

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
