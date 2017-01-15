A report claims that Thomas Muller is a £75m target for Chelsea, who are ready to pounce if Diego Costa departs for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian over the next two weeks.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reportedly make a big-money bid for Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller if Diego Costa gets his way and leaves the club this month.

The 28-year-old is said to have made it known that he wants to depart Stamford Bridge during the current transfer window after being offered a staggering sum of money to join the Far East influx with Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian.

According to The Express, however, Chelsea already have a replacement in mind and they will waste no time in splashing out the vast majority of the £80m they receive on bringing Muller to West London.

Muller has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern, scoring just one goal and being restricted to 10 starts in La Liga under former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti, which has left him unhappy and supposedly deliberating over his future.

It is claimed that Manchester United are still showing an interest in signing the Germany international, though, which could trigger a transfer battle between the Premier League rivals.