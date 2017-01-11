Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller 'unhappy' with Bayern Munich situation

Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Thomas Muller concedes that he is 'unhappy' with his current situation at Bayern Munich after struggling for goals this season.
Thomas Muller has conceded that he is 'unhappy' with his current situation at Bayern Munich.

Muller has only scored one Bundesliga goal this season and was an unused substitute during Bayern's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the league on December 21 - the club's last fixture.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed last month that the 27-year-old needs to improve following a disappointing campaign and the German international has admitted that he is a little concerned with his current role on the bench.

"The last game against Leipzig was not ideal for me on a personal level because I did not play," Muller told Sport Bild. "There was more space than in previous games and it was a game where I could have enjoyed myself.

"So I was obviously not watching on from the bench with a smile on my face. There will be situations where players will have to settle for a place on the bench in important games. But we have to deal with it as a team."

Muller enjoyed his best ever scoring season with Bayern last term, netting 32 times in 49 appearances, including 20 times in the Bundesliga as the club won a record 26th German title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Ancelotti: 'Conte has right qualities'
expand