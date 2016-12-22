Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge calls on goal-shy Thomas Muller to raise his performances in the second half of the season.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called on Thomas Muller to raise his performances in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Muller has only scored one Bundesliga goal this season and was an unused substitute during Bayern's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the league on Wednesday night.

Rummenigge has said that it is 'normal' for players to be unhappy when not in the starting XI and has called on the German international to show his best form when the Bundesliga returns in 2017.

"You need 16, 17 or 18 players these days. We have a lot of players of the highest quality," Rummenigge told AZ. "That means every now and then two or three players will not be in the team and might be unhappy. That should be a motivation for the players to perhaps do better in certain areas in 2017. That is the case with Muller."

Muller, 27, enjoyed his best ever scoring season with Bayern last term - netting 32 times in 49 appearances, including 20 times in the Bundesliga.