Diego Costa returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has returned to training with the rest of the first-team squad for the first time since falling out with manager Antonio Conte.

The Spain international is understood to have argued with Conte and his fitness staff over pain in his back last week and has subsequently been training away from the rest of the team.

Numerous reports have suggested that Costa's confrontation was really down to the player being unsettled by a lucrative offer from China, with speculation over his future growing when he was left out of the squad to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, having trained alone on Sunday and Monday while the rest of the team enjoyed two days off, the 28-year-old has been deemed fit enough to return this afternoon and could be in contention for Sunday's match against Hull City.

Conte reportedly has no plans to hold clear-the-air talks with the striker, but will also not allow him to leave the club this month as the Italian looks to win the Premier League title in his first season in England.

Costa's proposed move to the Chinese Super League may have already broken down, meanwhile, due to a new rule that limits clubs to a maximum of three foreign players in a matchday squad.