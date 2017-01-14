Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Chelsea

Fuchs (51')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (6', 51'), Pedro (71')

Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester City played well in Chelsea defeat'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri admits that his side should have done better when closing down Chelsea in the final third, but was happy enough with Leicester City's performance overall.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has suggested that his side were unfortunate to lose heavily to Chelsea after producing "a good performance" at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were second best in terms of the full-time scoreline, falling 3-0 in Saturday's evening kickoff to end the day five points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester lined up in a new-look 3-5-2 system but struggled to recover from going a goal down early on, with their only shot on target all match coming prior to that setback through an Ahmed Musa strike.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, an upbeat Ranieri said: "Today we made a good performance but we lost, and that is football.

"The changes I made were effective, if you take out the first two goals we played at same level as them. We played counter-attack and pressed high, but it we had not conceded those goals it would have been another match.

"We didn't lose focus, we had to stay very attentive in the box because they move so well. With Pedro, [Eden] Hazard and Willian we did well but we should have closed the other players down better."

Defeat for the defending champions makes it two in their past three at the King Power Stadium, which is as many as they lost in their previous 30.

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Ahmed Musa, Pedro, Eden Hazard, Willian, Football
