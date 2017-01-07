Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Lukaku (63')
Mori (81')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Musa (66', 71')
Kapustka (90')

Claudio Ranieri praises "unbelievable" Leicester City debutant Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri describes the performance of Ahmed Musa in the 2-1 win over Everton as "excellent", while also praising "unbelievable" debutant Wilfred Ndidi.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 21:59 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he was "pleased" with his side's 2-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup, reserving special praise for Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.

Musa scored twice for the Foxes in the space of five second-half minutes to cancel out Romelu Lukaku's earlier opener at Goodison Park in the third-round tie.

Ranieri believes that the summer signing is now beginning to adapt to the demands of English football after a slow start to life at the club, but it was debutant Ndidi - signed from Genk earlier this week - who particularly stood out for the Italian.

"Musa was excellent. I've watched him recently and think he is starting to understand English football better," he told reporters. "Ndidi trained just two training sessions with us but played with fantastic personality. He recovered a lot of balls and played well. For a 20-year-old to make his first game against Everton, it's unbelievable.

"I'm very pleased with our performance. We wanted to win and we wanted to go through in the FA Cup, which is an important competition. Then [we wanted to progress] even more because we lost to Everton at home, so we wanted revenge.

"It was a good match because of course at the beginning Everton pushed a lot and wanted to score a goal, but I'm very pleased with our performance before and after the goal. When we conceded a goal, everybody wanted to react immediately. After there were chances for them and us, but it was a very good performance."

Leicester had not won a single away game on their travels in all competitions this season prior to their success on Merseyside on Saturday afternoon.

Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
