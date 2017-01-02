Ronald Koeman pleased with clean sheet

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that he was happy to see his side keep a clean sheet after their 3-0 victory over Southampton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that he was pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 triumph over Southampton on Monday afternoon.

Goals from Leighton Baines, Enner Valencia and Romelu Lukaku helped the Toffees to all three points against Koeman's former side, helping them to just their fifth clean sheet of the season.

"The tempo was higher in the second half, we created opportunities to score and you see the final result," Koeman told BBC Sport afterwards.

"When Enner Valencia came in it was not just about his goal, it was his whole performance - we needed that pace in the second half.

"Keeping a clean sheet is always important. We did well defensively. I am busy with all the fixtures we have and maybe the board will be busy to bring the players in."

Everton next welcome Leicester City to Goodison Park in the FA Cup on Saturday, before hosting Manchester City when Premier League action resumes on January 15.