Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Southampton

There is an air of discontent among both clubs, with the pair winning just two of their last six games, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman is looking for his first win over former club Southampton after his team were beaten in the reverse fixture two months ago.

The Toffees currently sit seventh in the table , while Claude Puel 's Saints reside three points below their opponents in ninth spot.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text commentary of the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park.

3.50pm Both teams make their way down the tunnel and it's still all to play for as the scoreline is goalless after a rather dull opening 45 minutes. The visitors lost Cedric to a head injury early on, while Everton teenager Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also forced off inside the first 12 minutes with an ankle problem. The enforced changes had an effect on both teams, with neither managing to cause much of an attacking threat. The only real chance of the game fell to Jay Rodriguez, who fired over the crossbar. Hopefully we'll be treated to a better display in the second half!

45+3 min HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON

45 min We have three additional minutes to play here due to the injuries that were suffered early on. The match has livened up slightly, but we could do with more fluency on the pitch.

41 min BOOKING! Ward-Prowse is the first player to receive a yellow card in this game after he lunges in late on Davies.

40 min CHANCE! Rodriguez tries to inject some life into this game as he gets past Davies and Williams before striking from the edge of the area. The Southampton man's effort misses the target, though, as the ball sails over the crossbar.

36 min Lennon moves to the edge of the box and sets himself up for a shot, but Southampton's defenders crowd him out and the move breaks down.

29 min Everton are dominating the possession stats at the moment as they push men forward, but are yet to cause some real trouble to Southampton's goal. They're also leaving themselves susceptible to the counter attack.

27 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Southampton have the ball back in the net but it won't count as Rodriguez helped it along with his hand after meeting Ward-Prowse's cross.

24 min A frustrating first half so far as the flow of the game is really lacking. Neither are imposing much of a threat and both goalkeepers have had a quiet afternoon so far.

20 min At the other end, from a free kick, Redmond cuts inside from the left and darts past Coleman before driving a low shot at goal, but Joel comfortably makes a stop.

18 min SAVE! Southampton win a corner, but they fail to make the most of it as Everton clear the danger. The hosts storm down the other end of the pitch. Lukaku uses his strength to keep his marker at bay before unleashing a shot, but Forster stops with his legs.

15 min Unfortunately there is not much to report at the moment! Neither side have been able to pose much of an attacking threat as yet, with moves breaking down.

14 min CHANCE! An opportunity for the visitors as Williams fails to cope with Clasie's cross and Redmond latches on with a header, but his attempt misses the target.

12 min EVERTON SUB: Oh dear. We're 12 minutes in and both teams have been forced into early substitutions. This time it's Calvert-Lewin who makes way. It was his first senior start for Everton, but he's only managed to last a few minutes. Mirallas replaces him.

8 min Some problems for Everton as well as youngster Calvert-Lewin seems to be struggling with his left ankle after a coming together with Fonte, but the attacker appears as though he will carry on.

6 min SOUTHAMPTON SUB: An early blow for the visitors as Cedric is forced off with the head injury that he sustained earlier. Stephens comes on off the bench to make his Premier League debut.

5 min On the pitch, Everton create their first chance of the game as Barkley drives forward and collects the ball on the edge of the box from Lukaku. The Englishman hits it on the half-volley, but Forster saves comfortably.

3 min Oh dear, some trouble for Cedric as he ends up crashing into an advertising hoarding during a Southampton attack. He's hurt himself in the process and the visitors are currently down to 10 men.

1 min KICKOFF! We're underway on Merseyside! Kevin Friend is the referee for this one.

2.57pm Both sets of players are lining up in the tunnel and will make their way out onto the pitch soon. Where do you see this one going? Considering Everton's impressive form at Goodison Park and Southampton's lacklustre threat in front of goal, we'll go for a home win.

2.56pm HEAD TO HEAD: As mentioned, Southampton came out on top in the reverse fixture in November at St Mary's. In the last five meetings between the clubs, the Saints have won three, while Everton have triumphed twice and the pair could not be separated in a 1-1 draw last season. The Toffees have scored seven goals in a game on just two occasions in the Premier League, and one of those was against Southampton in November 1996 (a 7-1 win).

2.54pm DID YOU KNOW? Southampton have the exact same record at this stage of the season as they did in the 2015-16 campaign. Under Koeman they had won six, drawn six and lost seven at the halfway point, and they have matched that under Puel.

2.53pm However, Puel recently claimed that neither of his defenders will leave this month. He told reporters: "Of course they will both stay. It's important for them to stay and have a good attitude and improve our position in the table. "Virgil is a very important player for us and he will stay here. It will be important with Virgil to continue his work and [help us] go up on the table. For me it's not an idea or view with Virgil [to leave]. "Jose [situation] is a little peculiar but he is contracted with Southampton. It's always speculation about different players. It's normal because they are great and important players." © SilverHub

2.52pm Van Dijk has dominated the transfer gossip pages over the last few weeks, while his fellow defender Jose Fonte has also featured in exit rumours. Fonte, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal in the summer, recently admitted that he has not been offered a new contract by the club, sparking reports that the club captain could leave before the end of January. The defender's contract at St Mary's expires in 18 months' time.

2.50pm Not only did Southampton lose the game, they also lost key defender Virgil van Dijk after he was sent off with just one minute of normal time remaining. The centre-back, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool, was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Salomon Rondon.

2.48pm Just two days ago, the Saints were in action against West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's, and it was a positive start for the team as Shane Long put them ahead with a 41st-minute goal. They ended up throwing away their lead, though, as Matt Phillips equalised just two minutes later and Hal Robson-Kanu found the winner for the visiting Baggies.

2.45pm Since the start of December, Puel's side have won just twice, drawn once and lost three times. They saw off Middlesbrough by just the one goal, which was scored by Sofiane Boufal, and they also came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 last month. However, Southampton's month was dampened by a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, a goalless stalemate with Stoke and a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on December 28.

2.43pm Let's switch our attention to Southampton then, shall we? As mentioned, the club currently sit ninth in the standings after winning six, drawing six and losing seven. The concerning aspect for the Saints is that they have struggled for firepower up front having scored just eight goals in their last 10 top-flight fixtures.

2.41pm DID YOU KNOW? Everton's nine headed goals this season is the most scored by any Premier League side so far in the 2016-17 campaign. A negative in terms of attack, though, is that Lukaku has scored just one goal in 12 Premier League appearances for the club in the month of January.

2.39pm Some of the buildup to today's match has centred around Koeman given that he is facing his former club. He was on the losing side in the reverse match in November, and while he is determined to get the right result this afternoon, it is not about "revenge". Ahead of the match he told reporters: "It is not about revenge. Of course it is always special because I was the manager of Southampton for two seasons. "But we had a really poor game there, maybe it was one of the worst of the season — the whole team performance. "You know if you go down after one minute then it is always difficult, because they play with good organisation. But this game will be totally different. We need some attacking improvement in the team." © SilverHub

2.36pm TRANSFER WATCH! As Gerrard mentioned, he thinks that Everton should dip into the January market to buy reinforcements to help Barkley. Well, some midfield talents have been touted as possible targets for the Merseyside outfit. Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin is one, while his teammate Memphis Depay is also rumoured to be an option. The Dutchman would provide width in the absence of injured Yannick Bolasie. Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney is also reported to be on Everton's wishlist this month. Well, we have 28 days to see if any deals come off!

2.34pm This season Koeman has publicly called on Barkley to improve, warning him that he could lose his place in the team if he fails to do so. The midfielder has also had some stick from supporters, with the general feeling that Barkley should be more influential on the pitch at this stage of his career, but former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has urged the fans to give the midfielder a break. The ex-England skipper said during a punditry spell with BT Sport that Everton need to bring in players to help Barkley rather than let the responsibility fall solely on his shoulders.

2.31pm One man who has been under the spotlight by both the fans and his own manager is Ross Barkley. The midfielder has not quite reached expectations of him when he burst onto the scene at his boyhood club a few years ago. The now 23-year-old was tipped as the next Paul Gascoigne and even drew comparisons to Everton's last local hero - Wayne Rooney. However, in recent seasons he has struggled for consistency, which has affected his England career as he has not made an international squad since Euro 2016.

2.28pm Before the game Everton were tipped as favourites to take all three points, and considering that Hull are in the relegation battle, Koeman's men should have seen them off. There seems to be an air of dissatisfaction in the blue half of Merseyside, but they have a positive home record having lost just one of their last 12 league games at Goodison. On the downside, they will have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since March if they lose to Southampton today.

2.24pm The Toffees went a goal down in the seventh minute when Michael Dawson struck, but an own goal from David Marshall gave Everton hope. Robert Snodgrass restored Hull's lead in the second half, but Ross Barkley, who has been getting plenty of flack from Everton fans of late, rescued a point by scoring with six minutes of normal time on the clock.

2.23pm However, they were also undone by Watford in a 3-2 loss at the Hawthorns after going in front thanks to Romelu Lukaku's goal, and they were denied a point against Merseyside rivals Liverpool when Sadio Mane snatched a 94th-minute winner at Goodison on December 19. The most recent result came at the King Power Stadium just three days ago when they claimed a 2-2 draw with Hull City.

2.21pm The hectic festive period is always the biggest test for teams in the domestic season. The fixtures come thick and fast, and it is the worst time to lose pace on rivals. For Everton, since the start of December they have recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats. Koeman's team managed to snatch a late 1-1 draw against Manchester United, and they also stunned Arsenal with a 2-1 win and defeated reigning champions Leicester City 2-0 away.

2.18pm As for Southampton, Claude Puel has made six changes, with Jose Fonte coming into the defence to replace Virgil van Dijk, who misses out through suspension. Cedric also starts in defence, while Jordy Clasie and James Ward-Prowse come into the fold. Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez have also been given the nod, while Steven Davis, Cuco Martina, Sofiane Boufal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drop out. Shane Long has also been left out of the first XI, instead settling for a place on the bench.

2.16pm Ronald Koeman has made four changes to his Everton team this afternoon as youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns his first start, while fellow teen Tom Davies also makes the cut. Ramiro Funes Mori comes into the defence to replace Phil Jagielka, while Gareth Barry and Enner Valencia drop to the bench. Aaron Lennon comes into the fold, while Kevin Mirallas misses out on a starting spot. Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenberg remains on the sidelines with a dead leg. 👏🏼 | A first #EFC start for 19-year-old forward @CalvertLewin14 and a second for 18-year-old midfielder @1TomDavies. Good luck, lads! pic.twitter.com/GFhJKE7heS — Everton (@Everton) January 2, 2017

2.12pm SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Fonte, McQueen; Romeu, Clasie; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Rodriguez

Subs: Lewis, Long, Davis, Reed, Boufal, Bertrand, Stephens

2.12pm EVERTON XI: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Gueye, Davies; Lennon, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku

Subs: Hewelt, Jagielka, Mirallas, Cleverley, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

2.11pm Right, before we delve any deeper, let's bring you the lineups for both teams. We'll start with the hosts!

2.10pm As we all know, Ronald Koeman left his post as Southampton manager last summer to take Roberto Martinez's role at Everton. The Dutchman faced his former club in November at St Mary's, and it was not a happy return as Charlie Austin scored the only goal in a 1-0 triumph for the Saints. Koeman may feel hopeful heading into this afternoon's game, though, as his side are in better form having recorded just one defeat in their last four, while Claude Puel's men head to Goodison Park with back-to-back defeats to their name.

2.07pm Both outfits would have targeted Europe at the start of the season, but as it stands after 19 games, they are off the pace by some margin. Manchester City currently occupy fifth spot, and Everton are 12 points adrift and Southampton 15. In addition, the top-flight pair have only managed to win two of their last six fixtures, so consistency is lacking.