Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Southampton

The Toffees currently sit seventh in the table, while Claude Puel's Saints reside three points below their opponents in ninth spot.
There is an air of discontent among both clubs, with the pair winning just two of their last six games, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman is looking for his first win over former club Southampton after his team were beaten in the reverse fixture two months ago.
"Virgil is a very important player for us and he will stay here. It will be important with Virgil to continue his work and [help us] go up on the table. For me it's not an idea or view with Virgil [to leave].
"Jose [situation] is a little peculiar but he is contracted with Southampton. It's always speculation about different players. It's normal because they are great and important players."
Ahead of the match he told reporters: "It is not about revenge. Of course it is always special because I was the manager of Southampton for two seasons.
"But we had a really poor game there, maybe it was one of the worst of the season — the whole team performance.
"You know if you go down after one minute then it is always difficult, because they play with good organisation. But this game will be totally different. We need some attacking improvement in the team."
Subs: Lewis, Long, Davis, Reed, Boufal, Bertrand, Stephens
Subs: Hewelt, Jagielka, Mirallas, Cleverley, Barry, Valencia, Holgate