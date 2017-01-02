Paul Clement agrees a deal to become the new manager of Swansea City.

Paul Clement has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year deal to become the new manager of Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The 44-year-old, who had been working as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern Munich, will meet his new squad for the first time tomorrow ahead of their evening game at Crystal Palace.

Caretaker manager Alan Curtis is still expected to take charge of the fixture, with Clement likely to watch from the stands before formally taking over on Wednesday.

The Welsh side have been without a manager since Bob Bradley was sacked last week after picking up just two wins during his three months in charge.

The Swans enter tomorrow's fixture having lost their last four games in a row to sit four points from safety at the foot of the table.