General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Paul Clement to become Swansea City manager

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement agrees a deal to become the new manager of Swansea City.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Paul Clement has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half year deal to become the new manager of Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The 44-year-old, who had been working as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern Munich, will meet his new squad for the first time tomorrow ahead of their evening game at Crystal Palace.

Caretaker manager Alan Curtis is still expected to take charge of the fixture, with Clement likely to watch from the stands before formally taking over on Wednesday.

The Welsh side have been without a manager since Bob Bradley was sacked last week after picking up just two wins during his three months in charge.

The Swans enter tomorrow's fixture having lost their last four games in a row to sit four points from safety at the foot of the table.

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Your Comments
