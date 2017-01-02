Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe hails his side's spirit after they came from behind twice to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has said that he is "happy" with his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The title-chasing visitors led twice through goals from Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane, but Defoe struck back from the penalty spot on both occasions to rescue a point for the struggling Black Cats.

The 34-year-old was pleased with the spirit his side showed in coming from behind and also with how they responded to their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley on New Year's Eve.

"We worked hard and knew it was going to be difficult against a top team who would press us. We were compact and at times had to do two jobs," Defoe told reporters.

"The spirit today was brilliant and definitely the reaction the manager wanted after the Burnley game. To show that character, we're happy with the point."

Defoe's goals means that he is just the fourth player to have reached double figures in 10 different Premier League seasons, after Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.