Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
2-2
Liverpool
Defoe (25' pen., 84' pen.)
Rodwell (13'), Larsson (51')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sturridge (20'), Mane (72')
Milner (30'), Mane (83'), Lallana (83')

Jermain Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spirit

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe hails his side's spirit after they came from behind twice to hold Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has said that he is "happy" with his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The title-chasing visitors led twice through goals from Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane, but Defoe struck back from the penalty spot on both occasions to rescue a point for the struggling Black Cats.

The 34-year-old was pleased with the spirit his side showed in coming from behind and also with how they responded to their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley on New Year's Eve.

"We worked hard and knew it was going to be difficult against a top team who would press us. We were compact and at times had to do two jobs," Defoe told reporters.

"The spirit today was brilliant and definitely the reaction the manager wanted after the Burnley game. To show that character, we're happy with the point."

Defoe's goals means that he is just the fourth player to have reached double figures in 10 different Premier League seasons, after Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Result: Jermain Defoe brace denies Liverpool
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved Liverpool draw'
Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spiritTeam News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolJanuzaj: "I didn't come here to get relegated"David Moyes: "We were dire today"O'Shea slams "unacceptable" performance
Result: Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley winTeam News: Three changes for SunderlandDavid Moyes hints at January businessMoyes: 'Sunderland capable of scoring'Defoe happy to be linked with West Ham
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20107329191037
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham206592333-1023
13Watford196492334-1122
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand