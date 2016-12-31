Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
4-1
Sunderland
Gray (31', 51', 53'), Barnes (67' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)
Defoe (71')

Result: Andre Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley win

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Andre Gray scores three times as Burnley record a 4-1 win over Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League clash at Turf Moor.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 17:23 UK

Sunderland will enter 2017 inside the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 4-1 defeat at Burnley in Saturday's afternoon's incident-filled contest at Turf Moor.

David Moyes's side remain 18th in the table, two points behind 17th-place Crystal Palace, but Burnley have moved onto 23 points after recording their seventh league win of the campaign.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 30 minutes of action, but Burnley made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Andre Gray, who finished with a hat-trick, burst through on goal before slotting the ball past Vito Mannone in the Sunderland net.

Gray's second and third of the afternoon came in the space of two second-half minutes as he fired into an empty net in the 51st minute, before latching onto an Ashley Barnes pass and finishing into the bottom corner in the 53rd as the visitors stared at a 13th league defeat of the campaign.

It got worse for Sunderland in the 67th minute when Barnes made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after Sebastian Larsson clumsily brought Scott Arfield to the floor inside the home side's box.

Sunderland had one back in the 71st minute when Jermain Defoe converted from close range after on-loan Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj had found the experienced striker, but it was purely a consolation on what was a miserable afternoon for the Black Cats.

Burnley now have the third-best home record in the league having collected 22 points from 11 fixtures on home soil, while defeat for Sunderland was their eighth on their travels in the 2016-17 campaign.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
