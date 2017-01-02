Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-0
Southampton
LIVE

Team News: Nathan Redmond, Jose Fonte in for Southampton

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Fonte and Nathan Redmond return to the Southampton XI for this afternoon's trip to Everton.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 15:08 UK

Jose Fonte and Nathan Redmond have returned to the Southampton XI for this afternoon's trip to Everton.

Captain Fonte was benched for Friday's 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion while Redmond was serving a ban, but they are both involved from the off today as Claude Puel makes six changes.

Jordy Clasie, Cedric Soares, James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez are also handed starts.

The hosting Toffees make four changes from Friday's draw with Hull City.

Phil Jagielka, Gareth Barry, Enner Valencia and Kevin Mirallas are all consigned to the bench, while Tom Davies, Ramiro Funes Mori, Aaron Lennon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - making his first start - come in.

Everton: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Gueye, Davies; Lennon, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku
Subs: Hewelt, Jagielka, Mirallas, Cleverley, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Fonte, McQueen; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Clasie; Redmond, Rodriguez, Tadic
Subs: Long, Davis, Reed, Boufal, Bertrand, Stephens, Lewis

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Puel: 'Redmond dismissal changed the game'
>
View our homepages for Nathan Redmond, Jose Fonte, Claude Puel, Jordy Clasie, Cedric Soares, James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez, Phil Jagielka, Gareth Barry, Enner Valencia, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies, Ramiro Funes Mori, Aaron Lennon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Southampton
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Team News: Nathan Redmond, Jose Fonte in for Southampton
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Report: Ronald Koeman asks Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri to sign Virgil van Dijk
Koeman praises Barkley performanceMourinho expecting Depay departureKoeman "happy" with Everton drawDawson 'disappointed' with Everton drawResult: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City
Team News: Ross Barkley returns for EvertonLive Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happenedMilan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Pochettino plays down Barkley reportsMan United turn down offers for Schneiderlin
> Everton Homepage
More Southampton News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Southampton
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Team News: Nathan Redmond, Jose Fonte in for Southampton
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk
Dusan Tadic: "We can play much better"Koeman 'asks Everton co-owner to sign Van Dijk'Result: Albion climb above Southampton with narrow winTeam News: Robson-Kanu starts for West BromSouthampton decide against Redmond appeal
Vertonghen escapes action for 'slap'Puel: 'Redmond dismissal changed the game'Result: Spurs recover to cruise past 10-man SouthamptonTeam News: Sissoko recalled to Spurs starting lineupLive Commentary: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135246212544
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Manchester CityMan City20124439211840
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton207762523228
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom207672523227
9Southampton206771922-325
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley2073102129-824
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131735-1815
19Hull City2035121641-2514
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand