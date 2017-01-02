Jose Fonte and Nathan Redmond return to the Southampton XI for this afternoon's trip to Everton.

Captain Fonte was benched for Friday's 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion while Redmond was serving a ban, but they are both involved from the off today as Claude Puel makes six changes.

Jordy Clasie, Cedric Soares, James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez are also handed starts.

The hosting Toffees make four changes from Friday's draw with Hull City.

Phil Jagielka, Gareth Barry, Enner Valencia and Kevin Mirallas are all consigned to the bench, while Tom Davies, Ramiro Funes Mori, Aaron Lennon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - making his first start - come in.

Everton: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Gueye, Davies; Lennon, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin; Lukaku

Subs: Hewelt, Jagielka, Mirallas, Cleverley, Barry, Valencia, Holgate

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Fonte, McQueen; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Clasie; Redmond, Rodriguez, Tadic

Subs: Long, Davis, Reed, Boufal, Bertrand, Stephens, Lewis

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.