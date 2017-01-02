Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
2-2
Liverpool
Defoe (25' pen., 84' pen.)
Rodwell (13'), Larsson (51')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sturridge (20'), Mane (72')
Milner (30'), Mane (83'), Lallana (83')

David Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved Liverpool draw'

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes claims that his side deserved their 2-2 draw with title-chasing Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has claimed that his side deserved their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats bounced back from a shambolic 4-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley on New Year's Eve to come from behind twice against title-chasing Liverpool courtesy of two Jermain Defoe penalties.

The result means that Sunderland have now lost just one of their last five league games in front of their own fans, and Moyes talked up the importance of maintaining their home form.

"I expect them to get results, but I'm really pleased after the few days we've had. That's their job. We didn't play well (against Burnley) and what they have done is show how well they can do," he told reporters.

"I thought we did quite well, matched Liverpool's energy for long periods of the game and deserved a draw. We had big chances as well. I never thought we were out of it, the important thing was to not concede a third goal. In the end we got a deserved penalty kick.

"Towards the end of the season we are going to have to pick up a lot of results, today was a tough draw and we have to make sure we win at home – that's key."

Sunderland now sit just one point from safety, at least until Crystal Palace host Swansea City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp: 'I can't explain Liverpool draw'
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'I cannot explain Liverpool draw'
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Result: Jermain Defoe brace denies Liverpool
Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Team News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolLiverpool target Benfica's Jimenez?Klopp: 'Quick turnaround not an excuse'Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'
Klopp happy to keep "annoying" ChelseaKlopp hopeful over Henderson injuryKlopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'Guardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"
> Liverpool Homepage
More Sunderland News
Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Result: Jermain Defoe brace denies Liverpool
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved Liverpool draw'
Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spiritTeam News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolJanuzaj: "I didn't come here to get relegated"David Moyes: "We were dire today"O'Shea slams "unacceptable" performance
Result: Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley winTeam News: Three changes for SunderlandDavid Moyes hints at January businessMoyes: 'Sunderland capable of scoring'Defoe happy to be linked with West Ham
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20107329191037
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham206592333-1023
13Watford196492334-1122
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand