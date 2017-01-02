Sunderland manager David Moyes claims that his side deserved their 2-2 draw with title-chasing Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats bounced back from a shambolic 4-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley on New Year's Eve to come from behind twice against title-chasing Liverpool courtesy of two Jermain Defoe penalties.

The result means that Sunderland have now lost just one of their last five league games in front of their own fans, and Moyes talked up the importance of maintaining their home form.

"I expect them to get results, but I'm really pleased after the few days we've had. That's their job. We didn't play well (against Burnley) and what they have done is show how well they can do," he told reporters.

"I thought we did quite well, matched Liverpool's energy for long periods of the game and deserved a draw. We had big chances as well. I never thought we were out of it, the important thing was to not concede a third goal. In the end we got a deserved penalty kick.

"Towards the end of the season we are going to have to pick up a lot of results, today was a tough draw and we have to make sure we win at home – that's key."

Sunderland now sit just one point from safety, at least until Crystal Palace host Swansea City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.