Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-0 Liverpool

The hosts come into this match having lost four of their last five outings, but a victory today would see them temporarily climb out of the relegation zone.

7 min Sunderland think they have a great chance as Larsson swings a free kick into the area that finds Rodwell completely unmarked. However, the midfielder doesn't get enough on his header to steer it on target and the linesman's flag was raised anyway.

6 min SAVE! Sunderland have their first real attack of the match, and it results with a decent effort from Defoe. Van Aanholt comes forward and plays the ball inside for the striker, who finds himself in a bit of space. He immediately looks to shoot, but Mignolet gets down well to make a good save - crucially holding on to the ball too.

4 min The Reds have made two early breaks into the box down the right channel, first through Clyne and then through Mane, but neither of them can pick out a teammate with their subsequent crosses.

3 min This has been a good, positive start from Liverpool here. They have dominated the ball early on and are looking to get at this Sunderland defence from the outset.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go! Liverpool get us underway at the Stadium of Light!

2.58pm Right, we're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff now for what promises to be a huge match at both ends of the table. Can Liverpool march on with a fifth straight win or will Sunderland pick up a surprise result?

2.56pm David Moyes hasn't exactly endeared himself to Liverpool fans down the years due to stints at Everton and Manchester United, but his record against the Reds is not a good one by any means. He has won just one of his last 16 Premier League meetings with Liverpool as a manager, drawing five and losing 10 in that time. The solitary victory came during his time in charge of Everton, running out 2-0 winners in October 2010.

2.54pm Since then Liverpool are unbeaten in nine meetings with Sunderland, winning six and drawing three - including four unbeaten and three straight wins at the Stadium of Light. These most recently played each other in November, with Origi and Milner scored in the final 15 minutes to hand Liverpool a 2-0 win at Anfield. Their last clash here, meanwhile, saw Christian Benteke score the only goal of the game just over a year ago.

2.52pm Unsurprisingly, Liverpool have dominated this fixture down the years, with Sunderland winning just three of their 31 Premier League meetings with the Reds, drawing 10 and losing 18. All of those wins have come at home, though, the most recent of which came in March 2012, when Nicklas Bendtner scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for the Black Cats.

2.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stadium of Light, which means that it is time for a prediction! Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stadium of Light, which means that it is time for a prediction! David Moyes will be demanding a reaction from his side following their shambolic 4-1 defeat to Burnley, and you can expect the hosts to play rather defensively. However, being at home they still should be a little more adventurous than they were an Anfield, when Klopp described them as the most defensive team he has ever seen, so Liverpool should get space. With the form of both sides I can't see anything other than an away win, so I'm going for 2-0 to the Reds.

2.48pm Both of Liverpool's league defeats this season have come on the road, but they still boast one of the best records in the division. Only Chelsea and Manchester City have amassed more points on their travels, with Liverpool averaging two points per game from their 10 outings. They are also averaging two goals a game, and only Man City have scored more away from home. However, Liverpool's defensive record on their travels is comfortably the worst in the top six.

2.46pm Liverpool have been particularly impressive at Anfield this season, but their away form has been good too. They have only lost one of their last 10 outings on the road, winning seven and drawing two in that time. They come into this match with back-to-back wins and clean sheets away from home, and another today would see them record three away league victories without conceding in a row for the first time since January 2015 - a run which included a win at the Stadium of Light.

2.44pm Liverpool's topsy-turvy 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth in December is their only loss in their last 21 matches in all competitions, during which time they have won a hugely impressive 16 games and drawn four. Just how costly that loss to Bournemouth and the subsequent draw with West Ham will prove to be, only time will tell, but even with those results Liverpool have never been in a better position to win the Premier League at this stage of a season. Their 43-point tally is a club-record for the Premier League era after 19 games, eclipsing the 42 points they managed in 2008-09.

2.42pm Of course, there is not too much Liverpool or anyone can do right now with Chelsea racking up win after win, but the Reds are at least keeping within sight of Antonio Conte's side, and victory today would see them close the gap to three points - at least until Chelsea travel to White Hart Lane on Wednesday. The Reds come into this match off the back of four straight victories, and another win would make it five Premier League triumphs in a row for the first time since March 2015, and therefore the first time under Jurgen Klopp too.

2.40pm That victory over Man City was by no means the spectacle many expected between two usually free-scoring teams, but it may well be the best indication yet that Liverpool are in this title race for the long haul. In a battle between second and third it certainly seemed to confirm Liverpool as Chelsea's most serious challengers, and the defensive performance to grind out a 1-0 win when the team was not at their best was the type that is usually described as the sign of champions.

2.38pm However, there has been a notable improvement at the back in recent weeks, which has gone some way to answering the biggest question mark that hung over Liverpool's title credentials. The Reds have not kept six clean sheets in their last nine outings in all competitions, as many as they had managed in their previous 30 games before that. In the even more recent past they have conceded just one goal in their last four games, including a clean sheet against Manchester City - the highest-scoring away team in the league - at Anfield on Saturday.

2.36pm Liverpool have no such problems when it comes to scoring, and they head into this match having scored more league goals in 2016 than in any year since 1985. Jurgen Klopp 's side are the leading scorers in the Premier League with 46 - four more goals than Chelsea have managed. The major problem for the Reds over the first half of the season was keeping them out at the other end, and still no team has conceded more than them in the top six of the table.

2.34pm Despite that notable improvement, though, Sunderland still have one of the worst home records in the Premier League this season. Only Hull, Swansea and Crystal Palace have amassed fewer points in front of their own fans, despite the vast majority of Sunderland's points coming here. Only three teams have scored fewer home goals too, and putting the ball in the back of the net has been another big problem for the Black Cats. They have scored just 17 times in their 19 games this season, the second-lowest tally in the division.

2.32pm Sunderland's most recent home game saw them beat Watford 1-0, and should they manage to keep the free-scoring Liverpool at bay today then it would be back-to-back Premier League clean sheets at home for the first time since May 2014. Only Hull and Swansea have conceded more in the league this season, but Sunderland's only two clean sheets have come here at the Stadium of Light, and in their last four home games too.

2.30pm The big hope for Sunderland heading into today's match is that it is at home, where they have vastly improved in recent weeks. The Black Cats have won three of their last four matches at the Stadium of Light, with the seemingly unstoppable Chelsea the only visiting side to avoid defeat here in that time. It took them 14 matches to register three home wins prior to this current run, while they have picked up nine points from the last 12 available in front of their own fans having only managed one point from the first 15 on offer here this season.

2.28pm The Black Cats cannot afford to let such a record drip too far down the table, though, and they are without a win against a team currently in the top nine this term too, picking up just two points from a possible 27 in that time. Their recent record against teams in the bottom half has not been great either, with Swansea and Burnley both running out three-goal winners in the space of their last fixtures, and a 1-0 win over Watford providing their only points in that time.

2.26pm In truth, matches like this one today are not going to be what determines whether Sunderland stay in the division or not. Any point would be a bonus, of course, and a victory would be a huge boost to both their survival hopes and their confidence, but it is the matches against the teams around them in the table which will hold most importance. Moyes may not be losing too much sleep over the fact that his side have not picked up a single point from their games against teams currently in the top seven of the table this season, then, conceding 16 goals and scoring just three en route to seven defeats.

2.24pm That didn't necessarily look like being the case at one point this season, with Sunderland beginning the campaign by going 10 matches without a victory. Even with their recent dip in form, their record over the last nine games is a vast improvement on that start, with Sunderland winning four and losing five in that time. Another victory today, as unlikely as it may seem, would see them climb out of the relegation zone - at least until Crystal Palace play Swansea City on Tuesday.

2.22pm It is a Liverpool side full of in-form players, then, and Sunderland will be under no illusions as to the task that faces them this afternoon. The Black Cats are big underdogs for this game, and with good reason too having lost four of their last five outings. That represents a major dip in form from a run of three wins in four before that, but crucially they are still within touching distance of safety heading into the New Year.

2.20pm Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino joins Daniel Sturridge in the front three, but it remains to be seen whether that trio is quite as fluid as usual with Sturridge playing. The England man has a slightly different style to the other two, although having said that he has made a big impact off the bench on a few occasions already this season. Further back there are no changes as Klavan continues to deputise for the injured Matip and Mignolet keeps his place in goal against his former club. Clyne, Lovren and Milner make up the back four.

2.18pm Lallana has arguably been Liverpool's best performer so far this season, and the England international has now directly contributed to more goals than any other midfielder in Europe's top five leagues. He has seven goals and seven assists to his name in the Premier League, the latter tally being his best ever return in a single season already. He joins Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, the latter of whom scored the only goal of the game against Man City, in that midfield three.

2.16pm Sturridge's inclusion is the only change made by Jurgen Klopp despite the quick turnaround in matches, with captain Jordan Henderson the man to miss out having been forced off with a heel injury during the win over Manchester City on Saturday. Henderson will undoubtedly be a big miss against his former club having had a major influence in the Liverpool midfield all season, but it is a fairly easy change for Klopp to make as Adam Lallana drops back into the midfield trio having been pushed further forward against City.

2.14pm The headlines news as far as Liverpool are concerned is the inclusion of Daniel Sturridge in the starting lineup for the first time since October and only the fifth time in the Premier League all season. The striker finally opened his league account in the recent victory over Stoke City and has a good record against Sunderland too, scoring in each of his last three league games against the Black Cats. However, the most recent of those came in March 2014. © SilverHub

2.12pm Sunderland have only had four different goalscorers in the league this season, and one of them - Anichebe - is unavailable today. Van Aanholt and Borini are the only other two besides Defoe to have found the back of the net, and the latter starts against his former club today. Borini scored just two goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2012-15, and it is fair to say that he never really established himself at the club. Januzaj should also provide an attacking threat, and it was his cross that led to Sunderland's only goal against Burnley on Saturday.

2.10pm The main goalscoring threat for Sunderland today will, as ever, come from Jermain Defoe, who has been responsible for nine of their 17 Premier League goals this season - three times more than anyone else in the squad. Sunderland as a team may be struggling to find the back of the net, but that has never been a problem for Defoe, who has now scored in 130 different Premier League matches. Only four players in the division's history have managed more than that.

2.08pm Those changes have forced Moyes into a bit of a reshuffle, with John O'Shea dropping back into the heart of the defence alongside Djilobodji to replace Kone, while Donald Love comes in at right-back for Jones. Didier Ndong returns in the middle of the park to take O'Shea's place, while Jack Rodwell will make his latest attempt at getting an elusive Premier League victory under his belt as he also starts in midfield.

2.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Sunderland manager David Moyes has made three changes to his side for this contest, all of which have been enforced as his injury list continues to grow. Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe both picked up injuries during the New Year's Eve defeat to Burnley and have not recovered in time, while Billy Jones is suspended having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the last match in which he would have been banned for doing so.

2.04pm LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria

2.04pm LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Sturridge

2.02pm SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mika, Khazri, Manquillo, Honeyman, Maja, Embleton, Ledger

2.02pm SUNDERLAND STARTING XI: Mannone; Love, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Van Aanholt; Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini; Defoe