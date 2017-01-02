Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
Liverpool
Team News: Daniel Sturridge back for Liverpool

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Daniel Sturridge returns for Liverpool's trip to Sunderland.
Daniel Sturridge has returned to the starting XI for Liverpool's trip to Sunderland this afternoon.

The change is just one from manager Jurgen Klopp as he looks to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just three points.

Sturridge - making his first start since October - comes in as Jordan Henderson misses out with a heel injury picked up in the victory over Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

As a result, Adam Lallana drops further back to support Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in the middle of the park, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continuing up front alongside Sturridge.

For the hosting Black Cats, David Moyes makes three changes to the side that were defeated 4-1 at Burnley last time out.

Lamine Kone was forced off against the Black Cats and misses out, while Billy Jones's suspension means a recall for Donald Love, with John O'Shea dropping back into the defence.

Jack Rodwell comes into the middle of the park as replacement for the injured Victor Anichebe and top scorer Jermain Defoe continues to lead the line.

Sunderland: Mannone; Love, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Van Aanholt; Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini; Defoe
Subs: Mika, Khazri, Manquillo, Honeyman, Maja, Embleton, Ledger

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Sturridge
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria

Keep up with all of the action from the Stadium of Light this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

