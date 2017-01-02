New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool eye move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez?

Raul Jimenez for Atletico Madrid on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer swoop for £22m-rated Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Benfica striker Raul Jimenez ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Reds have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, but the long-term future of Daniel Sturridge remains in doubt.

According to Squawka, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with the £22m-rated Mexican forward, who has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season, but is expected to wait until the summer to make a move.

Jimenez was on the verge of joining West Ham United from Atletico Madrid in August 2015, but the transfer broke down after he failed to turn up for a medical.

The 25-year-old claimed that he overslept and missed his flight to London as a result, and he later joined Benfica in a deal that eventually cost the Portuguese club £18m.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper?
>
View our homepages for Raul Jimenez, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Raul Jimenez for Atletico Madrid on September 20, 2014
Liverpool eye move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez?
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Georginio Wijnaldum fires Liverpool past Manchester City
Klopp: 'Quick turnaround not an excuse'Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Klopp happy to keep "annoying" ChelseaKlopp hopeful over Henderson injuryKlopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
Guardiola: 'Difficult after conceding first'Wijnaldum happy with "good goal"Milner hails "gutsy" Liverpool displayTeam News: Aguero back for Man CityHenderson hails "outstanding" Jurgen Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage
More Benfica News
Raul Jimenez for Atletico Madrid on September 20, 2014
Liverpool eye move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez?
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper Andre Ferreira?
Man United 'drop Lindelof interest'Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Victor Lindelof signs Man United shirtAgent confirms Victor Lindelof offer
Mourinho coy on Lindelof speculationBenfica boss hints at Lindelof exitMan Utd closing in on Lindelof dealIbrahimovic: 'Lindelof ready for big club'Man United quoted £42m for Lindelof?
> Benfica Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand