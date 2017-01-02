Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer swoop for £22m-rated Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.

The Reds have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, but the long-term future of Daniel Sturridge remains in doubt.

According to Squawka, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with the £22m-rated Mexican forward, who has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season, but is expected to wait until the summer to make a move.

Jimenez was on the verge of joining West Ham United from Atletico Madrid in August 2015, but the transfer broke down after he failed to turn up for a medical.

The 25-year-old claimed that he overslept and missed his flight to London as a result, and he later joined Benfica in a deal that eventually cost the Portuguese club £18m.