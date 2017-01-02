Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj insists that his side can avoid relegation from the top flight this season.

The 21-year-old - on loan with the Black Cats from Manchester United - was part of the side that suffered a 4-1 humiliation at Burnley on New Year's Eve, just days after they were defeated by his parent club.

David Moyes's side welcome Liverpool to the Stadium of Light this afternoon, and Januzaj has suggested that they will look to pull off a "surprise" against the title-chasers.

"Obviously everyone is down after a bad defeat and a bad performance," he said. "But this is football, you can lose today and win tomorrow, anything can happen. We now have to try to look at the games we played well in before and make it difficult for Liverpool.

"We know that we can still win the game if we play to our best in front of our own fans. In football, anything can happen. We will not give Liverpool an easy game – we know what is required. We will be playing at home, we have great fans so we will be looking to play for them and to surprise Liverpool.

"I didn't come here to get relegated. I came here to play games and to try the best I can to help the team. That's my job and I will continue to do it."

Sunderland are currently 18th in the Premier League, two points from safety.