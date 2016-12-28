General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge: 'I have no issues or problems at Liverpool'

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Daniel Sturridge says he had has "no issues" at Liverpool as he tries to reclaim a first-team starting spot following injury.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 12:54 UK

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has claimed that he has "no issues" at Anfield as he tries to reclaim a first-team starting spot following injury.

The England international came off the bench to score his side's final goal in a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday.

Sturridge, who came on with eight minutes to go, took just 56 seconds to find the back of the net in what was his second appearance since returning from a month's absence because of a calf injury.

The 27-year-old, whose future at Liverpool has come under speculation in recent months, told Sky Sports News: "The most important thing is that I keep my mindset as positive as possible.

"It's a team game at the end of the day. Everyone is going to be needed in the squad. I've not had any issues or problems within the camp.

"I'm enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself and if I'm not in the team I stay positive and give my input when I can."

Sturridge is expected to return to the first-team fold when teammate and Senegal international Sadio Mane heads to the Africa Cup of Nations in the New Year.

