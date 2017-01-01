New Transfer Talk header

Report: Ronald Koeman asks Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri to sign Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman will launch a £50m bid for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk after making a direct plea to Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri, according to reports.
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Ronald Koeman has pleaded with Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri to launch a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this month, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has allegedly emerged as a target for many of the big clubs in the English top flight after starring for the Saints this season.

According to The Mirror, Koeman has told Moshiri that Van Dijk – who Koeman signed for Southampton from Celtic when he was in charge on the South Coast – is his number one target and wants a deal done in the current transfer window.

The centre-back has made 26 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit this season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116236132339
4Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
5Arsenal18114339192037
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492233-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
