Ronald Koeman will launch a £50m bid for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk after making a direct plea to Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri, according to reports.

Ronald Koeman has pleaded with Everton co-owner Farhad Moshiri to launch a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this month, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has allegedly emerged as a target for many of the big clubs in the English top flight after starring for the Saints this season.

According to The Mirror, Koeman has told Moshiri that Van Dijk – who Koeman signed for Southampton from Celtic when he was in charge on the South Coast – is his number one target and wants a deal done in the current transfer window.

The centre-back has made 26 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit this season.