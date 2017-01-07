Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Wilfred Ndidi move to Leicester City given green light

Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Wilfred Ndidi becomes Leicester City's first signing of the January window after joining from Genk in a reported deal worth around £15m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Leicester City have officially announced the signing of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Genk for a reported fee of £15m after his work permit was approved.

The Nigeria international passed a medical with the Foxes earlier this week and agreed terms on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Ndidi, likened in style to former Leicester ace N'Golo Kante, has now been given the all-clear to feature for City in this weekend's FA Cup tie with Everton after taking part in training with his new teammates for the first time on Thursday.

"Everything with the work permit is OK," manager Claudio Ranieri told reporters. "He trained today. He is available for Saturday and all is fine. I don't know [if he will play]. Let me see him in training. Today was his first session. He was OK and I want to see tomorrow and then I'll choose.

"He is a very impressive player with a great future. He is tall and jumps very well for the headers, moves the ball quickly and recovers the ball very well.

"We have followed him a lot and we hope he will very quickly impress the fans. He's another kind of player [to Kante] - totally different. A lot of big teams wanted him, but he prefers to come with us to improve."

Jamie Vardy is also in contention to feature for the Premier League champions at Goodison Park after completing a three-game ban, while Islam Slimani is likely to recover from illness in time to be considered for selection.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Leicester closing in on Wilfred Ndidi capture?
>
View our homepages for Wilfred Ndidi, N'Golo Kante, Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
Wilfred Ndidi move to Leicester City given green light
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa denied Leicester City exit in January?
 Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'
Leicester reach agreement for Wilfred NdidiRanieri "very, very happy" with pointResult: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outLive Commentary: Boro 0-0 Leicester - as it happened
Claudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheetResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri: 'Schmeichel not for sale'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Genk News
Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
Wilfred Ndidi move to Leicester City given green light
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City closing in on £15m Wilfred Ndidi capture?
Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off SassuoloReport: Leicester close to Ndidi dealReport: Bayern Munich eye Pozuelo swoopBailey: 'No Man United move unless I play'Report: Man Utd keen on Bailey deal
Kabasele completes switch to WatfordReport: Leicester bid for Kara MbodjSergej Milinkovic-Savic to join Lazio?Man City youngster Enes Unal loaned to GenkReport: Genk to loan City's Enes Unal
> Genk Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version