Leicester City closing in on £15m Wilfred Ndidi capture?

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi announces that he has played his last game for the club, amid talk that a £15m switch to Leicester City has been agreed.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 15:35 UK

Leicester City have reportedly agreed a £15m deal to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Genk after the midfielder confirmed that he has played his last game for the club.

The 20-year-old was initially linked with a switch to the King Power Stadium earlier this month following a string of impressive performances in both midfield and defence.

Ndidi made clear after Genk's 2-0 win over Gent on Tuesday evening that he was on his way out of the club and, according to The Guardian, he will join in a transfer that could potentially rise to £18m should he hit various performance-related targets.

It is claimed that the Nigerian, seen as a potential replacement for N'Golo Kante who departed last summer and left a huge hole in the Premier League champions' ranks, has already undergone the first part of his medical.

Further tests will now be completed on January 1, but the Foxes are still awaiting the outcome of a work permit before they can officially push the move through.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
