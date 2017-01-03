A report claims that Premier League champions Leicester City will reignite their interest in Norwich City midfielder this month.

Leicester City will reportedly move for Norwich City's Robbie Brady in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions were strongly linked with the Republic of Ireland international in the summer, but could not agree a deal with Norwich and the midfielder remained with the Canaries.

According to The Mirror, Leicester will send summer signing Bartosz Kapustka on loan this month and head coach Claudio Ranieri wants Brady as a replacement for the 20-year-old, who is yet to appear for the club this term.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Norwich had placed a £12m price tag on Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old scored three times in 36 Premier League appearances for Norwich last season and has managed three goals in 21 Championship matches this term.