New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'

Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
© Getty Images
A report claims that Premier League champions Leicester City will reignite their interest in Norwich City midfielder this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Leicester City will reportedly move for Norwich City's Robbie Brady in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions were strongly linked with the Republic of Ireland international in the summer, but could not agree a deal with Norwich and the midfielder remained with the Canaries.

According to The Mirror, Leicester will send summer signing Bartosz Kapustka on loan this month and head coach Claudio Ranieri wants Brady as a replacement for the 20-year-old, who is yet to appear for the club this term.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Norwich had placed a £12m price tag on Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old scored three times in 36 Premier League appearances for Norwich last season and has managed three goals in 21 Championship matches this term.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Read Next:
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
>
View our homepages for Robbie Brady, Bartosz Kapustka, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'
Ranieri "very, very happy" with pointResult: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outClaudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheetResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West Ham
Team News: West Ham unchanged against LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri: 'Schmeichel not for sale'Leicester 'bid for Sassuolo defender Acerbi'Ranieri: 'I want reaction from Mahrez'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Norwich City News
Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy
 Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"Alex Neil: 'Plenty still to play for'Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claimsNorwich consider approach for Hodgson?Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'
Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield thirdWest Brom interested in Scott Hogan?
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version