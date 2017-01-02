New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City are reportedly demanding £12m for winger Robbie Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Norwich City have reportedly put a price tag of £12m on winger Robbie Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, Sam Allardyce's side have made a bid of £7m for the 24-year-old, who joined the Canaries in July 2015 on a three-year deal.

Allardyce is looking for a new player to operate down the Eagles' left flank after Papa Souare was ruled out for the season following a car crash.

Aston Villa are also thought to be interested, with manager Steve Bruce hoping to tempt him to Birmingham with a contract worth £50,000 a week.

Prior to his move to Norwich, Brady had a spell at Bruce's Hull City, having come up through the Manchester United academy.

Sullay Kaikai of Crystal Palace in action during the pre season friendly match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Crystal Palace at Victoria Road Stadium on August 3, 2015
Read Next:
Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan
>
View our homepages for Robbie Brady, Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claims
 Roy Hodgson watches on during an England training session on May 25, 2016
Norwich City consider approach for Roy Hodgson?
Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield third
West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Norwich eyeing recently-sacked Rowett?Villa to launch bid for Norwich winger?Alex Neil: "We didn't compete well enough"Alex Neil: 'We hammered home the point'
> Norwich City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Sullay Kaikai of Crystal Palace in action during the pre season friendly match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Crystal Palace at Victoria Road Stadium on August 3, 2015
Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke to make £40m Chinese move?
Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Allardyce stresses need for two playersAllardyce: 'Swansea bigger than Arsenal game'Result: Giroud nets scorpion kick in Arsenal winTeam News: Ozil misses Palace clash due to illness
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace - as it happenedWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Allardyce 'confident' of keeping ZahaAllardyce: 'I turned down offer from China'Zaha called into Ivory Coast squad
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa 'agree to sell Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m'
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Result: Jonathan Kodjia penalty sees Aston Villa share points with Leeds United
Report: Shanghai SIPG want Jordan AyewBoro 'close to £6.5m Gestede capture'Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?
Hepburn-Murphy 'to sign new Villa deal'Bruce: 'No big Villa spending in January'Bruce wants 20 points from next 10 gamesVilla to launch bid for Norwich winger?Bruce: 'Grealish is under my wing now'
> Aston Villa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25172648192953
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24157238142452
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2513572928144
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2513483124743
5Reading2413473331243
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772416840
8Birmingham CityBirmingham2510873032-238
9Fulham24910540281237
10Norwich CityNorwich25114103937237
11Barnsley2510694237536
12Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
13Aston Villa2581162624235
14Ipswich TownIpswich2587102428-431
15Bristol City2593133232030
16Brentford2586112931-230
17Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
18Queens Park RangersQPR2585122335-1229
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2576123744-727
20Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2557132840-1222
23Wigan AthleticWigan2548132030-1020
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2535172552-2714
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand