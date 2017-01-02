Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'

Norwich City are reportedly demanding £12m for winger Robbie Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

According to the Daily Mail, Sam Allardyce's side have made a bid of £7m for the 24-year-old, who joined the Canaries in July 2015 on a three-year deal.

Allardyce is looking for a new player to operate down the Eagles' left flank after Papa Souare was ruled out for the season following a car crash.

Aston Villa are also thought to be interested, with manager Steve Bruce hoping to tempt him to Birmingham with a contract worth £50,000 a week.

Prior to his move to Norwich, Brady had a spell at Bruce's Hull City, having come up through the Manchester United academy.