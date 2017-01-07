Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-0
LeicesterLeicester City
LIVE

Team News: Wilfred Ndidi makes debut, Jamie Vardy absent

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Wilfred Ndidi makes his Leicester City debut in the FA Cup game at Everton.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Wilfred Ndidi will make his Leicester City debut in the FA Cup game at Everton this afternoon, while Jamie Vardy has been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Genk in a £15m deal earlier this week, comes into the middle of the park in one of five changes from manager Claudio Ranieri.

Danny Drinkwater also returns following a knee injury, while Marc Albrighton earns a recall as Andy King is rested for the clash and Daniel Amartey heads to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vardy plays no part despite being available after a three-game ban, with Leonardo Ulloa picked to play up front alongside Demarai Gray as Shinji Okazaki drops to the bench.

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani are on AFCON duty with Algeria, while there is one change in the back four as Ben Chilwell comes in for Christian Fuchs, who starts among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman names a strong starting XI as he makes three enforced changes from the side that defeated Southampton on Monday.

Mason Holgate earns a recall to the back line, while Enner Valencia earns a start after coming off the bench to score against the Saints.

Gareth Barry is also back in the lineup as Idrissa Gueye heads to AFCON, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aaron Lennon absent through injury.

Everton: Robles; Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Holgate; Coleman, Barry, Davies, Barkley, Valencia; Lukaku
Subs: Hewelt, Jagielka, Deulofeu, Kone, Mirallas, Cleverley, Oviedo

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Gray
Subs: Zieler, Hernández, Musa, James, Kapustka, Okazaki, Fuchs

Follow complete coverage of all of this afternoon's FA Cup games with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
Your Comments
