Follow all of the action as it unfolds over the next few hours with our extensive coverage below.

If it is a giant killing you are after, then Conference Premier sides Barrow and Eastleigh offer the best bet as they take on Rochdale and Brentford respectively.

Among the 23 3pm kickoffs this afternoon, there are three all-Premier League ties - including one of the games of the round as Leicester City travel to Everton - while Crystal Palace face a tricky trip to League One high-flyers Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion host Midlands rivals Derby County.

It is arguably the standout weekend of the footballing calendar, as teams from the top-two tiers of English football begin their journey towards a potential day out at Wembley in May.

Welcome to Sports Mole 's live text updates from all of the day's FA Cup third-round ties up and down the country.

4.14pm WYCOMBE WANDERERS 1-0 STOURBRIDGE (SAM WOOD)

4.14pm GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-2 DERBY COUNTY (TOM INCE)

4.14pm GOAL! NORWICH CITY 1-1 SOUTHAMPTON (STEVEN WHITTAKER, PEN)

4.13pm Derby are back on level terms with Premier League West Brom, thanks to a man with plenty of top-flight experience in Darren Bent. A bigger story than that is developing, though - Millwall now lead a weakened Bournemouth by two goals.

4.11pm GOAL! MILLWALL 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH (SHAUN CUMMINGS)

4.09pm GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-1 DERBY COUNTY (DARREN BENT)

4.07pm Loic Remy was handed his debut in Palace's meeting with Bolton at the Macron Stadium, but he has gone off at the interval. Yohan Cabaye is on in his place for the remaining 45 minutes. No extra time today, remember - a replay will be played instead if needed.

4.05pm Still no sign of the second half's first goal, with just 22 being scored in all so far - six of them in the one-sided affair between Brentford and Eastleigh at Griffin Park. Still plenty of time for all that to change, though!

4.03pm Some stats for you as we await the first goal of the second half, courtesy of Opta. - Brentford are the first side to score 5 goals in the 1st half of an FA Cup tie since Carlisle United v Tipton in November 2010 - Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored four of Birmingham's five goals so far under Gianfranco Zola - Tom Field is the first Brentford player to score a brace in the FA Cup since Marcello Trotta in December 2012 - Matt Phillips has had a hand in 12 goals in his last 11 games for West Brom in all competitions (five goals, seven assists)

4.01pm RESTART! We are back up and running across the 23 third-round ties on this Saturday afternoon devoid of too much drama so far. Can Barrow, Stourbridge and Sutton pull off upsets? We will find out in about 45 minutes...

3.58pm That Brentford match aside, things remain incredibly tight in each and every game - we could well be in for a number of replays later this month. The three all-Premier League ties remain at 0-0 at the midway stage. We will be back under way for the second half in a couple of minutes' time © SilverHub

3.55pm HALF-TIME SCORES ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-0 LUTON TOWN

BARROW 1-0 ROCHDALE

BIRMINGHAM CITY 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

BLACKPOOL 0-0 BARNSLEY

BOLTON WANDERERS 0-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

BRENTFORD 5-1 EASTLEIGH

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 1-0 MK DONS

BRISTOL CITY 0-0 FLEETWOOD TOWN

EVERTON 0-0 LEICESTER CITY

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1-0 PORT VALE

HULL CITY 0-0 SWANSEA CITY

IPSWICH TOWN 1-1 LINCOLN CITY

MILLWALL 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH

NORWICH CITY 0-1 SOUTHAMPTON

QUEENS PARK RANGERS 0-1 BLACKBURN ROVERS

ROTHERHAM UNITED 0-1 OXFORD UNITED

STOKE CITY 0-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

SUNDERLAND 0-0 BURNLEY

SUTTON 0-0 WIMBLEDON

WATFORD 1-0 BURTON ALBION

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-0 DERBY COUNTY

WIGAN AHLETIC 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

WYCOMBE WANDERERS 0-0 STOURBRIDGE

3.52pm HALF TIME! We have reached the midway point in all 23 of the Saturday afternoon third-round ties. Only one game appears to be over prior to the second half - Brentford cruising into a 5-1 lead over Eastleigh at Griffin Park to end the minnows' hopes of progression. Let us now check out the half-time scores in full...

3.50pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 5-1 EASTLEIGH (ROMAINE SAWYERS)

3.48pm GOAL! ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-0 LUTON TOWN (SEAN MCCONVILLE)

3.48pm GOAL! WIGAN ATHLETIC 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST (WILL GRIGG)

3.47pm GOAL! ROTHERHAM UNITED 0-1 OXFORD UNITED (RYAN TAYLOR)

3.45pm GOAL! BIRMINGHAM CITY 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED (LUKAS JUTKIEWICZ)

3.44pm Soon after scoring his first goal in senior football, Tom Field adds a second to restore Brentford's three-goal advantage over minnows Eastleigh. That is the only match that has little riding on it at the midway point - game over.

3.42pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 4-1 EASTLEIGH (TOM FIELD)

3.41pm A powerful volley from Van Dijk opens the scoring for Southampton in East Anglia. Plenty of speculation over his future but he is in the side today and on the scoresheet with five minutes or so to go until half time.

3.40pm GOAL! NORWICH 0-1 SOUTHAMPTON (VIRGIL VAN DIJK)

3.39pm This is turning into quite some season for Matt Phillips, who adds another goal to his tally in the home tie with Midlands rivals Derby. Nothing to separate Everton and Leicester, Sunderland and Burnley , Hull and Swansea in the all-Premier League affairs.

3.38pm GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-0 DERBY COUNTY (MATT PHILLIPS)

3.36pm Around 10 minutes away from half time now in the 3pm games. Fans of 'cupsets' have had little to cheer so far - Eastleigh trail Brentford and Barrow are behind against Rochdale. Stourbridge holding on in their against Wycombe, though, while Lincoln are locked at 1-1 with Ipswich.

3.34pm A goalkeeping howler from Bentley allows Obileye to tap the ball home, potentially setting up a magical comeback in West London. Wolves have taken the lead against Stoke; Costa finding the net to give those 5,000 travelling fans something to smile about.

3.33pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 3-1 EASTLEIGH (AYO OBILEYE)

3.32pm GOAL! STOKE CITY 0-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (HELDER COSTA)

3.31pm GOAL! HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1-0 PORT VALE (JACK PAYNE)

3.30pm Eleven changes made by Eddie Howe this afternoon, and his side trail an unchanged Millwall 1-0 in the capital. Ex-Wales international Steve Morrison with the goal at the New Dean to put us on course for a rare upset.

3.29pm GOAL! MILLWALL 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH (STEVE MORISON)

3.28pm No Hogan, no problem for Brentford. They have a third with less than a third of the game played; Vibe joining the scoring with a curled finish at the end of a swift counter from the home side. Game over in that one already.

3.27pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 3-0 EASTLEIGH (LASSE VIBE)

3.26pm Watford take the lead in the battle between two teams struggling for form at the moment in their respective divisions. Elsewhere, Bolton have started brightly against Palace but have been unable to put the ball in the net.

3.25pm GOAL! WATFORD 1-0 BURTON ALBION (CHRISTIAN KABASELE)

3.24pm In-form Ian Henderson has given Rochdale the lead at Barrow, with the minnows' hopes of progressing past the third round for the first time in their history now an even tougher task. A first senior goal for Tom Field puts Brentford two up at home to Eastleigh.

3.22pm GOAL! BARROW 0-1 ROCHDALE (IAN HENDERSON)

3.21pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-0 EASTLEIGH (TOM FIELD)

3.20pm Six goals in the opening 18 minutes or so of the day's 3pm kickoffs. Ipswich's meeting with Lincoln proving to be the most exciting so far, with the Tractor Boys now back on level terms through a nice Tom Lawrence strike.

3.18pm Swansea are looking the brighter at the KCOM Stadium but, a Ki shot on goal aside, they have not done enough to warrant a lead. A mass boycott from home fans today, incidentally - quite some welcome for new boss Marco Silva.

3.16pm Confirmation that Mitrovic has left the field on a stretcher at St James' Park - a blow for the Magpies, but one that they should be able to deal with due to the array of attacking talents in their squad. Murphy already on the scoresheet in that one.

3.14pm Parity restored at Portman Road, as Tom Lawrence weaves his way through the Lincoln defence and fires the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. Eastleigh's hopes of an upset suffer and early blow as they trail to a Yoann Barbet pen.

3.13pm GOAL! IPSWICH TOWN 1-1 LINCOLN CITY (TOM LAWRENCE)

3.12pm GOAL! BRENTFORD 1-0 EASTLEIGH (YOANN BARBET, PEN)

3.10pm The first goal of the afternoon has been credited to Daryl Murphy, who reacted quickest to a loose ball to open the scoring for Newcastle. Mitrovic is currently down injured, though, with the stretcher being brought on to the pitch.

3.09pm GOAL! BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 1-0 MK DONS (BERAM KAYAL)

3.07pm GOAL! IPSWICH TOWN 0-1 LINCOLN CITY (THEO ROBINSON)

3.06pm GOAL! QUEENS PARK RANGERS 0-1 BLACKBURN ROVERS (JOEL LYNCH, OWN GOAL)

3.05pm GOAL! BIRMINGHAM CITY 0-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED (DARLY MURPHY)

3.03pm No early goals across the 3pm fixtures, with each game remaining locked at 0-0. Expect an influx to arrive all at once as is usually the case - rest assured updates will be provided as each and every goal hits the net up and down the country.

3.01pm KICKOFF! We are officially up and running on one of the standout days of any football season. No games have fallen victim to the weather, with all 23 ties now in the early stages. Many twists and turns can be expected.

2.59pm Right, we are now just a minute or so away from a raft of kickoffs in the third round of the FA Cup. Score updates will be provided from each game, though if you are more interested in some foreign football action I will quickly point you in the direction of some live commentaries from the continent. Atletico Madrid face Eibar in La Liga, while Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven lock horns in a glamorous friendly.

2.57pm I've yet to mention Sutton, who take on Wimbledon in one of the classic third-round ties. Dons boss Neil Ardley has just been speaking to BBC Sport ahead of that clash. "There is a friendly rivalry here today. The two clubs have a lot of time for each other - there's history there. Both clubs also have a decent history in the FA Cup. It's great to have these two teams here with a place in the fourth round at stake. It's the FA Cup, so anything can happen and we need to approach today with the right mentality. "You have to deal with the anxiety and expectation of today, but most importantly we have to get to grips with conditions and the surface. It will be difficult today, because there's a big different between a 3G surface and grass. I've played on both so I know, and we've tried to train on a similar surface to get used to it."

2.55pm Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring the second of Manchester United's four goals in the comprehensive win over Reading a little earlier. A full report from Old Trafford can be found right here , but who will be joining Manchester's City and United in round four? Sixty-two teams are left to battle it out, with 23 ties to come over the next two hours. © SilverHub

2.53pm We are now just seven minutes away from kickoff in the 3pm kickoffs up and down the country. A reminder, not that one is really needed, that a replay will be played should any games finish all square after 90 minutes. That is seen as the worst case scenario for many teams in this day and age, with managers seemingly happier to concede a late winner rather than having to go through the pain of playing a further 90 minutes in an already-packed schedule.

2.51pm REACTION! Wayne Rooney was the hero of the hour in Man United's 4-0 win over Reading, scoring his 249th goal for the club to equal Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record, and the Englishman was clearly delighted post match. Wayne Rooney was the hero of the hour in Man United's 4-0 win over Reading, scoring his 249th goal for the club to equal Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record, and the Englishman was clearly delighted post match. "It is a proud moment. To do it at such a massive club like Manchester United, I am hugely honoured and it is really proud moment for me. It was not something I could have imagined. "You don't think that far ahead, but I have been at this club a long time, it is a huge part of my life and it is an honour to be up there alongside Sir Bobby. You want to do records in front of your home fans and we have got two home games coming up and hopefully I can get the next one in one of those. "We played some good stuff and scored some good goals. Reading are a good team, they try and play in the right way which is refreshing to see, we are happy with the win and it is a good day for the club."

2.49pm Man United and Man City are both already in the hat for the fourth round, then, with the draw for that taking place on Monday evening. Following the conclusion of this hectic Saturday schedule in the third round, Arsenal face a trip to Preston North End in the evening kickoff. Cardiff City, Fulham, Liverpool, Plymouth Argyle, Chelsea, Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all in action on Sunday, while Leeds United round things off for us when facing Cambridge United on Monday.

2.47pm Some news to bring you from Barrow's meeting with Rochdale, which does look likely to go ahead despite some heavy fog in the area. Supporters may not be able to see much of the game but the officials have given it the go-ahead, with kickoff in that one now a little over 10 minutes away. No postponements in any of the 23 Saturday afternoon kickoffs so far, which will hopefully remain the case in what is usually the worst month for fixtures piling up.

2.45pm If is is a potential upset you are after, look no further than Conference Premier sides Barrow and Eastleigh, who take on Rochdale and Brentford respectively. Stourbridge of the Northern Premier League play League Two Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, meanwhile, with the hosts aiming to repeat their incredible success of 2001 when making it all the way to the semi-final stage. Many were upset to see those three aforementioned ties miss out on TV selection - giant killings clearly not having the same draw that they used to.

2.43pm WEST BROMWICH ALBION VS. DERBY COUNTY One of the countless Midlands derby permutations takes place at The Hawthorns this afternoon - two teams currently enjoying life in their respective divisions. The Baggies have won three of their last five and are on course for a club-record finish in the top flight, while Derby have recovered from Nigel Pearson's disastrous spell in charge and are now back on track under Steve McClaren - just one defeat in two months for them, albeit coming last time out against Norwich.

2.41pm WATFORD VS. BURTON ALBION Another tie that has a nice feel to it - Premier League vs. Championship; two largely out-of-form sides with aspirations to progress into the next round. This is actually the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and it will likely be a real battle as the Brewers have lost five of their last six to drop into relegation danger in the second tier, while Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is reportedly under pressure following six defeats from eight.

2.39pm Sunderland, with Jermain Defoe in their starting ranks this afternoon, will be happy to switch focus from a relegation battle to a potential cup run. The Black Cats were crushed by today's opponents Burnley in the Premier League not so long ago, but the Clarets are still seeking a first win on their travels in all competitions in 2016-17, having relied almost entirely on their home league form to keep them out of trouble. © Getty Images

2.37pm SUNDERLAND VS. BURNLEY David Moyes's men fell to a 4-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor recently, but the Clarets are a different side entirely on their travels - the worst in the top flight, in fact. Burnley have lost eight and won none of their 10 away outings in all competitions this season; a run that includes defeat to Accrington Stanley in the early stages of the EFL Cup. Chelsea are the only side to have left the Stadium of Light from the last five to visit here.

2.35pm STOKE CITY VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS The Potters enjoyed a run to the final six years ago when beaten only by a late Yaya Toure goal at Wembley Stadium. A four-game winless run came to an end last time out with victory over an out-of-sorts Watford side, putting them back on track for yet another top-half finish under Mark Hughes. The question is will, say, a ninth-placed finish be enough to see him stay in charge? Wolves make the trip up the M6 backed by 5,000 fans, looking to give them something to smile about following what has been another bland campaign in the second tier.

2.33pm NORWICH CITY VS. SOUTHAMPTON A 3-0 win over Derby County last time out eased some of the pressure on manager Alex Neil, who has seen his side win just two of their previous 12 prior to that. Eight of those games ended in defeat, too, so the Scotsman was surely close to becoming the latest managerial casualty in the second tier before than boost earlier this week. Southampton have themselves struggled over the festive and New Year programme, losing three in a row to drop down to 10th place in the Prem, with a cup run the perfect remedy to cure their blues.

2.31pm BOLTON WANDERERS VS. CRYSTAL PALACE Just two words needed for this one: Big. Sam. Allardyce returns to a ground where he enjoyed plenty of success during his spell in charge of Bolton, which incredibly came to an end a decade ago now - where does the time go?! Wanderers are far from a top-half Premier League side now, of course, but they are doing well this term in League One and are good value to go back up following a short exile. Palace, runners-up last season, will be glad to focus on something other than their relegation battle.

2.29pm BIRMINGHAM CITY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED Gianfranco Zola is still in the early days of his Birmingham tenure, having taken over from fan favourite Gary Rowett recently. That was a huge call made by the club's owners which, on the basis of his first four results - three defeats and a draw - has not yet gone to plan. Newcastle's promotion chase has hit a snag in recent weeks, meanwhile, with some questioning Rafael Benitez's team selection for the first time. Trouble in paradise or just a mere blip? The latter, I'd say.

2.27pm HULL CITY VS. SWANSEA CITY A battle between two new managers at the KCOM Stadium, where Paul Clement takes on Marco Silva - the experienced deputy aiming to make a name for himself as an outright number one and the young pretender who already has cup success on his impressive CV. Hull have won just two of their last 12 games inside 90 minutes, while fellow Prem strugglers Swansea picked up a fourth win of the campaign in their last outing - a truly huge result.

2.25pm EVERTON VS. LEICESTER CITY It has been 22 years since Everton last lifted any silverware and, with their hopes of a top-six finish essentially over midway through the Premier League season, there is now pressure on Ronald Koeman to put match - and indeed better - last season's run to the semi-final. The Dutchman has tried his best to play down talk of any sort of success in the competition, but fans will head to Goodison Park this afternoon desperate for success, as they take on a Leicester City side out of form after winning three of their last 15 in the league.

2.24pm On on-the-whistle match report from that early kickoff at Old Trafford can be viewed right here , while reaction from that one will follow elsewhere on the site over the next 30 minutes or so. One other team has already progressed through, of course, as Manchester City crushed West Ham United in the first tie of the round on Friday evening - there is a theme developing here, with the big boys certainly giving it there all in the early stages. Twenty-three matches will be getting under way at 3pm, so without further ado let us now focus on a select few of those matches in a little more depth.

2.22pm RESULT! Drama aplenty can be expected over the next few hours, then, with plenty of ties to look forward to. One match has already concluded - Manchester United easily progressing into the fourth round thanks to a straightforward 4-0 win over Reading on Jaap Stam's first return to Old Trafford since his controversial exit in 2001. The Dutchman is in the club's folklore thanks to his part in the title-winning squad of 1999, but there was to be no joy as his side rolled over.

2.20pm The team news for all the day's 3pm kickoffs has now been confirmed, with some managers opting to name strong lineups and others instead - predictably - giving fringe players a chance to impress. As touched upon a little earlier, there is no Scott Hogan for Brentford this afternoon due to a supposed injury problem, although the cynics among us may suggest that his switch to the Premier League could be a step closer. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy misses out on selection as Leicester City travel to Everton.

2.16pm Not all Premier League managers have shown this competition the respect that it deserves, mind, as Eddie Howe has completely overhauled his side by making 11 changes to the team that drew 3-3 with Arsenal in a real thriller in midweek. In complete contrast to that, opponents Millwall stick with the same group from their last outing and you have to fancy a potential upset in that one. Some other headline news from elsewhere this afternoon - West Ham target Scott Hogan misses out on Brentford's meeting with Eastleigh due to an apparent injury.

2.14pm At the KCOM Stadium in the battle between the two Premier League strugglers, Paul Clement has made six changes to Swansea City 's starting lineup for his first match in charge. Borja Baston is among those to come back into the fold, just a day after being linked with an exit from South Wales following a slow start to life in the English top flight. Hull City also have a new man in charge, with Marco Silva making four alterations to the Tigers' starting ranks.

2.12pm In terms of the team news at the Stadium of Light, the big news is that Jermain Defoe not only starts for Sunderland but also captains the side in what will be his 27th FA Cup appearance. The Englishman has been in stellar form since joining the Black Cats 12 months ago, seeing his name linked with numerous clubs - particularly West Ham United who have had a bid of around £6m knocked back this week. No Tom Heaton for the Clarets, meanwhile, so Michael Keane takes over captaincy duties.

2.10pm Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has taken the decision to start with new signing Wilfred Ndidi at Goodison Park, with Jamie Vardy - back from his recent three-match ban - absent from the matchday squad altogether. It is a strong lineup named by the Italian, which is good to see and has been replicated by many Premier League managers this afternoon. Ronald Koeman has shown faith in Enner Valencia up top, meanwhile, bringing the summer arrival into Everton's starting lineup following his goalscoring exploits from the bench last time out.

2.08pm TEAM NEWS FROM KCOM STADIUM! HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Robertson, Dawson, Snodgrass, Mason, Clucas, Henriksen, Meyler, Livermore, Huddlestone, Diomande SWANSEA CITY XI: Nordfeldt, Naughton, Fernandez, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Ki, Cork, Fer, Sigurdsson, Dyer, Borja

2.06pm TEAM NEWS FROM STADIUM OF LIGHT! SUNDERLAND XI: Mannone; Manquillo, Djilobodji, Denayer, Van Aanholt; Love, Rodwell; Larsson, Januzaj, Borini; Defoe BURNLEY XI: Pope; Keane, Tarkowski, Darikwa, Ward; Arfield, Gudmundsson, Barton, Defour; Vokes, Gray

2.04pm TEAM NEWS FROM GOODISON PARK! EVERTON XI: Robles; Baines, Williams, Funes-Mori, Holgate; Coleman, Barry; Davies, Barkley, Valencia; Lukaku LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Gray

2.02pm Those two heavyweights get their FA Cup campaigns under way either side of the 3pm kickoffs, which we will focus on over the next few hours or so. Updates from the Red Devils' home tie with Reading, which is now in its latter stages , and build-up for the Gunners' trip to Championship side Preston North End will follow, but for now let us turn attention to some team news from a select few games.