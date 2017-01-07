Welcome to Sports Mole's live text updates from all of the day's FA Cup third-round ties up and down the country.
It is arguably the standout weekend of the footballing calendar, as teams from the top-two tiers of English football begin their journey towards a potential day out at Wembley in May.
Among the 23 3pm kickoffs this afternoon, there are three all-Premier League ties - including one of the games of the round as Leicester City travel to Everton - while Crystal Palace face a tricky trip to League One high-flyers Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion host Midlands rivals Derby County.
If it is a giant killing you are after, then Conference Premier sides Barrow and Eastleigh offer the best bet as they take on Rochdale and Brentford respectively.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds over the next few hours with our extensive coverage below.
- Brentford are the first side to score 5 goals in the 1st half of an FA Cup tie since Carlisle United v Tipton in November 2010
- Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored four of Birmingham's five goals so far under Gianfranco Zola
- Tom Field is the first Brentford player to score a brace in the FA Cup since Marcello Trotta in December 2012
- Matt Phillips has had a hand in 12 goals in his last 11 games for West Brom in all competitions (five goals, seven assists)
ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-0 LUTON TOWN
BARROW 1-0 ROCHDALE
BIRMINGHAM CITY 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED
BLACKPOOL 0-0 BARNSLEY
BOLTON WANDERERS 0-0 CRYSTAL PALACE
BRENTFORD 5-1 EASTLEIGH
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 1-0 MK DONS
BRISTOL CITY 0-0 FLEETWOOD TOWN
EVERTON 0-0 LEICESTER CITY
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1-0 PORT VALE
HULL CITY 0-0 SWANSEA CITY
IPSWICH TOWN 1-1 LINCOLN CITY
MILLWALL 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH
NORWICH CITY 0-1 SOUTHAMPTON
QUEENS PARK RANGERS 0-1 BLACKBURN ROVERS
ROTHERHAM UNITED 0-1 OXFORD UNITED
STOKE CITY 0-1 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
SUNDERLAND 0-0 BURNLEY
SUTTON 0-0 WIMBLEDON
WATFORD 1-0 BURTON ALBION
WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-0 DERBY COUNTY
WIGAN AHLETIC 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
WYCOMBE WANDERERS 0-0 STOURBRIDGE
"There is a friendly rivalry here today. The two clubs have a lot of time for each other - there's history there. Both clubs also have a decent history in the FA Cup. It's great to have these two teams here with a place in the fourth round at stake. It's the FA Cup, so anything can happen and we need to approach today with the right mentality.
"You have to deal with the anxiety and expectation of today, but most importantly we have to get to grips with conditions and the surface. It will be difficult today, because there's a big different between a 3G surface and grass. I've played on both so I know, and we've tried to train on a similar surface to get used to it."
"It is a proud moment. To do it at such a massive club like Manchester United, I am hugely honoured and it is really proud moment for me. It was not something I could have imagined.
"You don't think that far ahead, but I have been at this club a long time, it is a huge part of my life and it is an honour to be up there alongside Sir Bobby. You want to do records in front of your home fans and we have got two home games coming up and hopefully I can get the next one in one of those.
"We played some good stuff and scored some good goals. Reading are a good team, they try and play in the right way which is refreshing to see, we are happy with the win and it is a good day for the club."
HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Robertson, Dawson, Snodgrass, Mason, Clucas, Henriksen, Meyler, Livermore, Huddlestone, Diomande
SWANSEA CITY XI: Nordfeldt, Naughton, Fernandez, Van der Hoorn, Kingsley, Ki, Cork, Fer, Sigurdsson, Dyer, Borja
SUNDERLAND XI: Mannone; Manquillo, Djilobodji, Denayer, Van Aanholt; Love, Rodwell; Larsson, Januzaj, Borini; Defoe
BURNLEY XI: Pope; Keane, Tarkowski, Darikwa, Ward; Arfield, Gudmundsson, Barton, Defour; Vokes, Gray
EVERTON XI: Robles; Baines, Williams, Funes-Mori, Holgate; Coleman, Barry; Davies, Barkley, Valencia; Lukaku
LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Gray