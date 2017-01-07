Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2-0
PSVPSV Eindhoven
Reus (19'), Kagawa (40')
HT

Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the club friendly between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven in la Linea de la Concepcion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the club friendly between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

Both sides are currently enjoying a break from their domestic seasons and are fine-tuning their preparations in southern Spain ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Dortmund are hoping to bounce back up the Bundesliga table as they currently sit sixth, while PSV are third in the Eredivisie rankings, 12 points behind table-topping Feyenoord.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm.


4.08pmAfter this game, Dortmund will play Standard Liege on January 12 before heading back to Germany, while PSV take on Freiburg tomorrow and will head back to the Netherlands a day later.

4.04pmOleksandr Zinchenko, on loan from Manchester City, came closest for the Eredivisie side in the 14th minute, while Bart Ramselaar fired over the bar on the half-hour mark, but Dortmund have been more impressive all-round and could have been three goals to the good had Marco Reus netted his penalty just after the quarter-hour mark.

3.59pmAs predicted, it's not been a particularly high-tempo game, with both sides more concerned about fitness and easing their way back into action ahead of the second half of the season, but Dortmund have been calling the shots, with PSV offering little in response.

3.54pmAt the break in La Linea and Borussia Dortmund lead PSV Eindhoven by two goals to nil, with Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa getting on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga side.

45 minHALF TIME: DORTMUND 2-0 PSV

42 minThomas Tuchel's charges double their lead not long before half time, and it's a mistake from Arias who loses possession in dangerous territory, and Kagawa is on hand to claim the ball and slot past Zoet.

40 minGOAL! DORTMUND 2-0 PSV (SHINJI KAGAWA)

30 minCHANCE! Spoke too soon maybe? PSV piece together a great attacking move which culminates in Ramselaar getting into space and rifling an effort towards goal, but the ball soars above the bar.

25 minNearly half an hour played and, safe for that earlier half-chance from Zinchenko, it's been virtually all Dortmund so far, dominating possession and proving slicker on the ball and more incisive in the final third.

20 minAnd we have the breakthrough in this game as Reus makes amends for his unsuccessful penalty by getting on the scoresheet after all, marauding into the box and slotting the ball through the legs of an opposition defender and into the net!

19 minGOAL! DORTMUND 1-0 PSV (MARCO REUS)

17 minPENALTY! A foul in the PSV box prompts the referee to award Dortmund a penalty, which Reus steps up to take... but goalkeeper Zoet keeps it out!

14 minCHANCE! Zinchenko comes close to giving PSV the lead, charging through on goal after Pereiro slips the ball through to him, but Weidenfeller pulls off a smart save.

8 minA sniff of goal from Dortmund as the ball is whipped across the face of goal in PSV's box, but it's too heavy for Ramos to get a touch on it.

1 minKICKOFF: A few minutes behind schedule, but we're finally underway here at the Estadio Municipal.

2.50pmPREDICTION: With it being a mid-season friendly, the game will obviously be a fair bit more relaxed than a competitive game, but I still fancy the Bundesliga side to edge their Dutch opponents - I reckon 2-0 to Dortmund.

2.47pmThe players are just warming up at the Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepcion under a grey sky - which is nonetheless clearing up somewhat - and in windy conditions. Not long to go now before the action gets underway.

2.42pmSo much for sunshine - it's actually overcast and quite windy over in La Linea at present. Still, better that the snow further north in Europe.



2.38pmMeanwhile, new loan signing Marco van Ginkel travelled with the PSV squad, but the Chelsea man is not in the Dutch team's squad today, while Jurgen Locadia and Ramon Pascal Lundqvist did not join the party for the trip to Spain, due to knee injuries.

2.33pmStrong line-ups for both sides, albeit with two notable omissions - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not with Dortmund as he attended the 2016 African Player of the Year award ceremony in Nigeria, before heading to his native Gabon on 2017 Africa Cup of Nations duty.

2.28pmPSV SUBS: Jurjus, Da Silva, Bergwijn, De Wijs, Rigo, Van Bruggen, Rosario, Lammers

2.26pmDORTMUND SUBS: Bonmann, Park, Bartra, Mor, Gotze, Schurrle, Pulisic, Merino, Sokratis, Passlack, Burnic, Larsen, Durm

2.24pmPSV STARTING XI: Zoet, Arias, Schwaab, Isimat, Willems, Guardado, Propper, Ramselaar, Zinchenko, De Jong, Pereiro

2.22pmDORTMUND STARTING XI: Weidenfeller, Bender, Dembele, Reus, Ramos, Kagawa, Piszczek, Castro, Ginter, Schmelzer, Weigl

2.20pmDortmund's team news is out, so let's have a look at who Thomas Tuchel is fielding.

2.16pmSo while the players are sunning it up and preparing for a fair weather game in southern Spain, this is the scene back in Dortmund...



2.12pmDortmund are currently getting some winter sun in Marbella, while their opponents on the day have set up camp in Jerez de la Frontera. Today's fixture, meanwhile, takes place in one of Europe's southernmost towns - La Linea de la Concepcion, right on the border with Gibraltar.

2.08pmIndeed, both teams will be hoping to use this week-long winter training camp to bounce back in their respective campaigns - Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga table, while PSV are 12 points behind Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

2.04pmBoth sides are currently enjoying a break from their domestic seasons and are fine-tuning their preparations in southern Spain ahead of the second half of the campaign.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the club friendly between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
