Reading , meanwhile, are pushing for promotion from the Championship under manager Jaap Stam , who returns to Old Trafford today having been part of the treble-winning United side of 1999.

The hosts come into this match off the back of a seven-game winning streak in all competitions and will be beginning the defence of the FA Cup crown they won in May this afternoon.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the FA Cup third round clash between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford.

53 min SAVE! More work for Al Habsi to do here as Carrick drives one towards the bottom corner from outside the area, but the Reading keeper is down well to turn it away.

51 min Reading are looking a little more solid at the moment, but there is still plenty of space for United when they do come forward. It almost seems as though the hosts have an extra player on the field at times.

49 min Carrick needs some treatment here after a clash of heads with Kermorgant. There is plenty of blood coming out of the United man's head, but he should be alright to continue once he is bandaged up.

47 min CHANCE! Another quick start to the half from United as Jones strides out of defence and plays the ball down the right for Rashford. The striker tries to curl a cross towards Rooney at the back post, but the captain just can't get enough on the ball to turn it goalwards.

46 min KICKOFF: Manchester United get us back underway for the second half, and the first thing to tell you is that the visitors have made a change at the break with Jordan Obita replacing Blackett.

1.32pm It should have been three shortly before half time when Rashford raced through on goal and took the ball past Al Habsi, but he fired his subsequent finish into the side-netting when he simply had to score. The angle was against him, but it was still a bad miss. There have been more chances for Mata, Martial, Rashford and Rooney besides, while Reading have only had a couple of sights of goal themselves.

1.30pm One quickly became two as United took full advantage of their early dominance, with Martial doubling the lead in the 15th minute. The second goal was a particularly poor one for Reading to concede, with Martial playing a one-two with Rooney before waltzing unchallenged into the box and guiding his finish into the bottom far corner.

1.28pm The main talking point of the first half arrive after just seven minutes when Wayne Rooney finally equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for the club, diverting his 249th strike past Al Habsi in unorthodox fashion. Martial tricked his way into the box before giving the ball to Mata, whose cross was steered hom by the knee of Rooney.

1.26pm The first half comes to an end at Old Trafford, then, and it is United who are in complete control of this match at the halfway stage. They lead Reading 2-0, but it could quite easily be five or six after a very one-sided first half. Reading have been unable to deal with United's attackers and the only positive for the visitors at the moment is that the deficit is only two goals.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Manchester United 2-0 Reading

45+1 min There will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

44 min CHANCE! Yet another chance for the hosts as they push for a third before half time. The ball deflects off a blue and white shirt to send Rashford in down the right, and he waits for support before firing a low cross in to Martial. Gunter keeps him under pressure, though, and the winger is unable to turn his finish home.

43 min CHANCE! Yet another chance for Mata as Martial keeps the ball in before running at the defence and cutting inside unchallenged once again. This time he chooses to tee up Mata, who curls his effort high and wide.

42 min CHANCE! Brilliant defending from Evans as he throws himself in the way of Mata just as the Spaniard was pulling the trigger from inside the area. That could have just kept his side in this game.

40 min Considering how they began this match, Jaap Stam may be relieved that the deficit is only two goals at the moment. They are still just about in the match if they can get the next one, which in all honestly they should be dead and buried.

38 min Flash point between Williams and Fellaini as the two go head to head before Andre Marriner steps in. No cards are needed, though, and the incident quickly simmers down.

36 min United win a free kick in a good area here, but it is another dive from Ashley Young, who has a reputation for throwing himself to the ground like that. He looked rather sheepish after doing so, but the referee awards the foul. Mata takes it, but fires it into the wall.

34 min CHANCE! Another chance for Rashford as he is played in by Rooney. Al Habsi is quickly off his line to close the angle, though, and this time he denies the youngster.

32 min Reading have just started to settle into the game a little more in the last five minutes or so. They have been poor for the majority of the opening half an hour, but finally seem to have come to terms with playing at Old Trafford now.

30 min At the other end the ball is given to Rooney in a dangerous position and the captain tries to lob Al Habsi from just outside the area, but he puts too much on it and it flies well over.

30 min Good break from Reading as Evans pings a fine pass forward to Kelly down the right. The Reading man tries to fire a low ball into the box, but it is too close to Romero.

29 min SHOT! Having missed an open goal from close range, Rashford goes for a speculative effort from range this time but fires it well wide of the target.

27 min CHANCE! What a miss! It should be 3-0 to United as Smalling cuts the Reading defence open with a fine through-ball to Rashford. The youngster takes the ball past Al Habsi but, with the goal gaping, puts his finish into the side-netting. The angle was against him, but he really should have scored there.

25 min CHANCE! Big chance for Reading to pull one back! A corner is played all the way to an unmarked Van den Berg on the edge of the box, and he volleys it back across goal. Moore flicks a foot at it but can't make contact when any touch could have sent it in.

25 min I wouldn't bet against him improving this statistic today either. Reading seem afraid to tackle Martial in particular and are backing off far too much... 7 - Anthony Martial has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven FA Cup outings for Man Utd (three goals, four assists). Decisive. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2017



23 min CHANCE! Martial is fancying this one! United counter from a Reading corner and the French winger leads the charge down to left. He carries the ball a long way into the box before going for goal, and his effort almost sneaks through Al Habsi. However, the keeper collects it at the second time of asking.

21 min Reading have their best attacking moment of the match so far as McCleary's ball in from the left is knocked back into a dangerous area by Beerens, but Carrick is there to clear with Kelly waiting for a tap-in.

19 min MAN UTD SUB: Manchester United are forced into an early change here as Phil Jones replaces the injured Rojo, who limps off. Ashley Young also seems to have a problem and was apparently due to come off too, so United could be forced into a couple of early subs here.

17 min This has been dreadful from Reading so far, it really has. They have barely made a tackle in this game so far and United have enjoyed so much comfortable possession in good positions. If Reading don't improve quickly then this could get embarrassing for the visitors.

15 min United have their second, and this is all far too easy for the home side. Martial plays a one-two with Rooney before breaking into the box and just passing the ball into the far corner. Not a single Reading player stood up to him and made a challenge, and it was so simple for the winger to slide his finish past Al Habsi.

15 min GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 Reading (Anthony Martial)

14 min Here is that historic Rooney goal. Not the best of the lot, but I'm sure he won't care. What an achievement! History man! @WayneRooney equals Bobby Charlton's record for @ManUtd... #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/o4489dBqDU — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2017



13 min SAVE! United flood forward once again as Mata pulls the ball back for Martial, who takes his time before trying to lift the ball into the far corner. However, it is easy for Al Habsi to collect.

11 min The ball comes out to Mata after a corner was only cleared as far as the Spaniard, but he can't steer a difficult first-time volley anywhere near the goal.

10 min Carrick tries a second after Mata and Rooney had combined to find the midfielder, but he scuffs a tame effort harmlessly wide.

9 min There was a very warm round of applause for Rooney after that goal went in, a reaction full of appreciation for what he has just achieved. He may not have been at his best in recent seasons, but that is still a huge moment for a player who will go down as one of United's greats.

7 min There is the opening goal for Manchester United, and more importantly it is the record-equalling goal from Wayne Rooney. It is his 249th goal for the club, equalling Bobby Charlton, but it isn't his cleanest. Martial skips past one man with a lovely bit of skill before giving the ball to Mata, who lifts the ball into the box. Rooney tries to steer it into the corner and manages to do so despite it coming off his knee. History for the skipper!

7 min GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Reading (Wayne Rooney)

6 min Reading's defence seems to be a little unorganised without McShane leading it. A few long balls have caused them problems already.

4 min A couple of early warning signs for Reading, then, and it is already looking like it could be a long afternoon for the visitors. United are controlling possession in the early stages and have settled very quickly into this one.

2 min CHANCE! Another chance for United, and this time it is Rooney. Rojo plays a pinpoint long pass over the top of the defence and Rooney takes it down well inside the area. He tries to feed it into the bottom corner, but Al Habsi is down well to make the save.

1 min CLOSE! Almost a perfect start for United after just 30 seconds as Rooney flicks the ball on for Rashford. The defenders back away from the striker and he tries to feed one in to the bottom corner from 20 yards, but it flashes a yard past the post.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Reading get us underway for this third-round clash at Old Trafford!

12.28pm Right, we're just about ready to go here at Old Trafford. The players are out on the field, and there is a decent reception for Jaap Stam on his return to his old stomping ground.

12.26pm These two sides haven't met since March 2013 when Reading were in the Premier League, with United running out 1-0 winners on that occasion courtesy of a Wayne Rooney strike. That match came just under a month after the two clubs last met in the FA Cup, which also took place at Old Trafford. Once again United won by a one-goal margin, with Nani and Javier Hernandez on the scoresheet in a 2-1 victory.

12.24pm That sole win for Reading came at home too, which means that they have never won at Old Trafford in their nine previous visits to the stadium. United have won six and drawn three of those games, including four victories and two draws in six previous FA Cup meetings here. Victory for the Royals today would be a small slice of history, then.

12.22pm Manchester United have only ever lost one of their previous 19 meetings with Reading in all competitions, winning 11 - including each of the last four - and drawing seven. That solitary Reading victory came all the way back in 1927 too, with the Royals running out 2-1 winners in an FA Cup third-round replay. United are unbeaten in 14 since then, while in the FA Cup alone Reading have drawn two and lost six against United since.

12.20pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at Old Trafford, which means that it is time for a prediction! Despite all of their changes, United have still named a strong side for this one and, considering their current form too, I can't see them being shocked by Reading. This may well be a Premier League fixture next season, but for now there is still a gulf in class between the two sides and I am going to go for a 2-0 home win.

12.18pm It is three years since Reading last lost an away FA Cup game, going down 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round on that occasion. Since then, the Royals are unbeaten in five, with three wins and two draws in that time. They only had one away game on their run to the quarter-finals last season, though, and that resulted in a draw with Huddersfield in the third round. Reading's last two away FA Cup defeats to top-flight opposition have both come in Manchester, though, losing to City in 2010-11 and United in 2012-13.

12.16pm Reading's FA Cup record in recent seasons has actually been very good. The Royals reached the quarter-finals last year before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Crystal Palace, while the year before they reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1927 before crashing out at the hands of eventual winners Arsenal. They have lost just one of their last 11 FA Cup games inside normal time, with seven wins and three draws in that run - although one of those draws did turn into an extra-time defeat to Arsenal.

12.14pm If Reading's last two away games are anything to go by, we should at least be treated to a few goals today. The Royals have won both of them 3-2, bouncing back from successive defeats on the road at the hands of Fulham (0-5) and Leeds (0-2). A shock victory at Old Trafford today would not only put them into the fourth round of the FA Cup, but it would also be the first time that they have won three consecutive away games in all competitions since September.

12.12pm The Championship this season has been very strange in the goalscoring stakes, with Reading having the third-best attacking record in the top seven but still having scored fewer goals than 20th-placed Nottingham Forest. Defence is an area they do need to improve, though, with their tally of 32 goals conceded being the worst in the top seven and more than 23rd-placed Wigan have shipped. The Royals have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven outings, averaging two goals conceded per game in that time.

12.10pm The Royals come into this match in a good spell of form too having won their last three games and eight of their last 10 outings. The most recent victory would have felt extra good too as they were forced to come from two goals down to get it. Kelly kickstarted their comeback against Bristol City in the 72nd minute before a brace from Yann Kermorgant - the second of which came in the 93rd minute - sealed a vital three points.

12.08pm Stam's managerial career has got off to a promising start at Reading, with the Dutchman making a push for promotion in his first season at the helm. The Royals currently sit third in the table and, while six points still separate them from the automatic promotion places, they are also six points clear of seventh-placed Derby County so a playoff place is looking likely at the moment. Reading also boast a game in hand over the majority of the teams around them in the table, which could close that gap to the top two to just three points.

12.06pm There can't be many more daunting third-round ties than Manchester United at Old Trafford given that FA Cup record, but this is a game that Reading, and in particular manager Jaap Stam, will be relishing. Stam spent three years as a player here from 1998-2001, helping the club to three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League - including that famous treble season of 1999. Much has been made of his departure, with Ferguson later admitting that he let Stam go too soon, but he is back now and looking to inflict defeat on his former club.

12.04pm In the FA Cup as a whole, United have lost just one of their last 12 outings, including going all the way to Wembley and lifting the trophy last season. That ended a 12-year FA Cup drought, but it is impossible to argue with the club's pedigree in this competition. They have won it a record-equalling 12 times, with only Arsenal able to match that tally in the competition's long history. They have progressed from five of their last six third-round ties as well, with the exception coming in 2013-14 against Swansea.

12.02pm In the FA Cup, though, they have only won two of their last six home outings, with two draws and two defeats in that time too. Their only wins in that time have come against League One and League Two opposition too, although they are also unbeaten in their last 24 FA Cup meetings with second-tier sides. The last team from the division below to beat United in this competition was Watford in 1981-82, since when United have won 20 and drawn four.

12pm It is draws that have been the main problem for United at Old Trafford, and one of those would be a very satisfactory result for Reading today. It may be too big of an ask for the Royals to come here and win, with United unbeaten in their last 13 home games in all competitions including an ongoing run of four wins on the bounce. Their last home defeat came at the hands of Manchester City in September, which is their only loss in front of their own fans in almost a year - one defeat in 26 games.

11.58am A title challenge may be too big of an ask at this stage, with 10 points separating United from leaders Chelsea, but their top-four hopes are looking considerably better now than they were a month or two ago. Interestingly, though, they have picked up more points away from home than they have at Old Trafford this season, which could be an encouraging sign for Reading today. As many as six teams have amassed more home points than United this term - including Burnley - while they are very much middle of the pack when it comes to goals scored in front of their own fans too.

11.56am United's recent form has allowed them to remain firmly part of the top six, which has pulled away from the rest of the pack in the Premier League this season. Mourinho's side may currently sit at the bottom of the leading group, but with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all dropping points in the last round of matches United were able to gain yet more ground. The Red Devils are now just three points off the Champions League places and only five behind second-placed Liverpool.

11.54am United come into this game on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions - the first time they have managed that since April 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. Their unbeaten run stretches back even further too, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Fenerbahce in the Europa League at the start of November. United have gone 13 games without losing since then - their best run since 2013 - and you have to go back to October for their most recent domestic defeat.

11.52am Even with all the changes to their side, there is no doubt that Manchester United come into this match as overwhelming favourites to progress. It still isn't quite the Manchester United of old when matches like this would be almost a formality, but they are beginning to show some good form and suddenly, after a slow start to life under Jose Mourinho , things are looking promising on all fronts this season - the Premier League, EFL Cup and Europa League. Can they continue that form in the FA Cup.

11.50am In midfield, Roy Beerens knows where the goal is having weighed in with four so far this season, so there should be a decent attacking threat from the visitors this afternoon. Manchester United fans will know all about Tyler Blackett in the Reading defence too, with the 22-year-old returning to his former club here. He made just 11 appearances for the Red Devils before being shipped out on loan to Celtic and then on to Reading.

11.48am Yann Kermorgant, who was the match-winner on Monday with two late goals to complete the turnaround, once again leads the line this afternoon and will be one of a few goal threats for the Royals whenever they are able to get on the attack. He has seven Championship goals for the season so far, which puts him second in the scoring charts for Reading behind McCleary, who also retains his place in the side.

11.46am As for Reading, they make just two changes to the side that beat Bristol City last time out, with McShane and Swift dropping out to be replaced by Evans and Kelly. The latter got his side's first goal in that win over Bristol City, sparking an impressive late comeback at Ashton Gate, and manager Jaap Stam has rewarded him with a start at Old Trafford this afternoon. McShane, meanwhile, drops out of the squad entirely due to a hand injury.

11.44am The much-maligned Marouane Fellaini comes into midfield alongside Carrick, with talk of a January exit for the Belgian having diminished in recent weeks. It is fair to say he isn't the most popular player amongst the fans, but Mourinho has consistently backed the former Everton man and it would not be a surprise to see him stay until at least the end of the season now. In defence, Young, Smalling and Blind all join Rojo in the back four, while Romero gets a rare start in place of De Gea between the sticks.

11.42am The only players to keep their place in the United side from that win over West Ham are Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick. The latter is perhaps a little surprising given his age, but it is also a sign of just how vital he has become to the team. The veteran midfielder struggled for game time at the start of Mourinho's reign, but there is no doubt that the team's performances got a lot better once he began starting regularly in the middle of the park. Mourinho would love to be able to withdraw him relatively early today I'm sure, but despite an EFL Cup semi-final on the horizon he chooses him to start.

11.40am In all, Mourinho has made no fewer than nine changes to the side that beat West Ham United last time out, but he is still able to name a pretty strong XI. Martial and Mata join Rooney in the trip behind Rashford and, if that quartet find their form then there could be a few goals in this one for United. Mata alone has scored in three consecutive FA Cup games for Manchester United, including in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in last year's final.

11.38am The headline news from the home camp is that Wayne Rooney returns to the side after three games out, and the 31-year-old forward is still searching for that one goal to draw him level with Sir Bobby Charlton as the highest goalscorer in Manchester United history. Rooney has been stuck on 248 goals for the club for a while now, and this could be a very good opportunity for him to finally reach what would be a huge achievement.

11.36am What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was expected to make changes, and sure enough the likes of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all rested this afternoon. The latter two do make the bench just in case anything goes wrong, but from the start it will be Marcus Rashford leading the line as he gets a rare chance through the middle. The youngster excelled in that position last season, but the form of Ibrahimovic has limited his game time in his preferred role under Mourinho.

11.34am READING SUBS: S Moore, Cooper, Swift, Obita, Samuel, Meite, Watson

11.34am READING STARTING XI: Al-Habsi, Gunter, Blackett, L Moore, Van den Berg, Evans, Williams, Kelly, Beerens, McCleary, Kermorgant

11.32am MAN UTD SUBS: Pereira, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Ibrahimovic

11.32am MAN UTD STARTING XI: Romero; Young, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, Martial; Rashford