Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Reading
Rooney (7'), Martial (15'), Rashford (75', 79')
Young (54')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Result: Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlton record in FA Cup rout

Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for Manchester United as they cruise to a 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup third round.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 14:53 UK

Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for Manchester United to help Jose Mourinho's side to a 4-0 victory over Reading in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Rooney netted his 249th goal for the club to set United on their way to the fourth round, with further strikes from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford (2) wrapping up an eighth straight victory for the Red Devils.

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017© SilverHub

United, who are now unbeaten in their last 25 FA Cup matches against second-tier opposition, immediately got into their stride and could have taken the lead after just 30 seconds when Rooney flicked the ball into the path of Rashford, who steered a measured finish just past the post.

The hosts were back on the attack moments later as Rooney latched on to a pinpoint pass from Marcos Rojo inside the area, but this time Ali Al-Habsi got down well to keep out the low finish.

Rooney would not be denied his historic moment for much longer, though, and his record-equalling 249th goal for United arrived in the seventh minute when he used his knee to steer Juan Mata's cross into the far corner.

Charlton was amongst the fans at Old Trafford to greet the achievement with a standing ovation, but it was quickly clear that United were not done for the day and they resumed their dominance immediately as Reading failed to slow down the early onslaught.

A deserved second goal arrived after 15 minutes when Martial played a one-two with Rooney before waltzing into the box without being challenged and passing his finish into the bottom far corner.

Anthony Martial celebrates with Daley Blind as a net curtain blows into view during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017© SilverHub

An overawed Reading, managed by Jaap Stam on his return to Old Trafford, failed to learn from that mistake and Martial was again allowed to dribble into a shooting position soon after, but this time Al-Habsi was able to collect his shot at the second time of asking.

The visitors finally created a decent sight of goal after 25 minutes when Joey van den Berg was picked out by a corner on the edge of the box and volleyed the ball back into a dangerous area, but Liam Moore could not get the touch to flick it home from close range.

United were immediately back on the attack themselves and it should have been 3-0 moments later when Rashford raced on to a Chris Smalling through-ball before rounding the keeper, only to put his finish into the side-netting with the goal gaping.

The youngster then flashed another effort wide from range before finding himself in on goal once again, but this time Al-Habsi stood tall to stop his shot.

Jaap Stam and Jose Mourinho stand side by side during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017© SilverHub

The hosts made a renewed push for the third goal in the closing stages of the first half as Mata was thwarted by George Evans and curled an effort high and wide, before Chris Gunter did just enough to prevent Martial from turning Rashford's low cross in at the front post.

Reading held the deficit to just two goals at half time, but they were soon back under the cosh after the restart and Rooney was just short of connecting with a Rashford cross at the back post in the opening minutes of the second half.

Michael Carrick was the next to come close for the home side when he tried to curl a low effort into the bottom corner from range, but Al-Habsi was across to turn the ball away well.

The Reading keeper almost gifted United a third goal 10 minutes into the second half when he spilled Marouane Fellaini's low cross at the feet of the outright record-chasing Rooney, but Al-Habsi redeemed himself by denying the England skipper from point-blank range.

The hosts did finally kill the game off once and for all with 15 minutes remaining when Carrick slid an incisive pass through for Rashford, who kept his composure to tuck a finish past the keeper for his first goal since September.

Marcus Rashford scores during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017© SilverHub

Having waited 18 games for one, a second arrived just four minutes later for Rashford as he hammered the ball into an empty net from a yard out after a calamitous error from Al-Habsi had put it on a plate for the United youngster.

A fifth goal would not have flattered Mourinho's men, and they almost found it in the closing stages when first Rooney and then Fellaini were denied by Al-Habsi, who went some way to atoning for his earlier mistake by keeping the Belgian at bay from close range.

It was only damage limitation by that point, though, as United coasted into the fourth round with an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions - their best run of form since 2009.

Mourinho's side will now turn their attention to an EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City on Tuesday before hosting arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford next weekend, while Reading are next in action against Queens Park Rangers on Thursday.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I will wait for Bailly'
>
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Marcos Rojo, Ali Al-Habsi, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Joey van den Berg, Liam Moore, Chris Smalling, George Evans, Chris Gunter, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Jose Mourinho, Jaap Stam, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Reading - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho "afraid" of Marcos Rojo injury
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho hails "amazing" Wayne Rooney
Stam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Rooney "honoured" to equal Charlton recordResult: Rooney equals Charlton record in FA Cup routRooney equals Charlton goalscoring recordZlatan thanks Mourinho for "animal" treatment
Team News: Nine changes for Man United against ReadingMourinho: 'I will wait for Bailly'Mourinho: 'Depay, Schneiderlin free to leave'Pogba hails Griezmann progressRooney to start for United against Reading
> Manchester United Homepage
More Reading News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Reading - as it happened
 Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jaap Stam: 'Reading must learn from Manchester United defeat'
 Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Result: Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlton record in FA Cup rout
Team News: Nine changes for Man United against ReadingStam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnReading closing in on Liverpool defender?Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half timeReading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?
West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Garry Monk "embarrassed" for StamStam wants Reading takeover resolutionJaap Stam praises Roy Beerens's "quality"FA announces televised FA Cup games
> Reading Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand