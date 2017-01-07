The hosts come into this match having lost just one of their last six games to climb into the top half of the Championship table.

5.16pm The Gunners are now winless in their last three away games since December 6, having previously gone 15 matches without defeat on the road in all competitions. In the FA Cup, though, they have won their last four away outings and are unbeaten in five since February 2012. They are the highest away scorers in the Premier League this season too, so a trip to Deepdale will not faze them, but there has been a definite dip in away form from Arsenal of late.

5.14pm In truth, their position could and probably should be even worse as they were dreadful for 70 minutes of that match against Bournemouth on Tuesday. The Cherries looked to be cruising to the win with a three-goal lead, but Sanchez, Lucas and Giroud all struck in the final 20 minutes to rescue a dramatic point for Arsenal. Chelsea's defeat to Spurs softened the blow a little, but it is still a big two points dropped for Arsenal.

5.12pm That comes as a result of a dip in form of late, with the Gunners having won just two of their last five league games. They had lost just one of their previous 23 outings in all competitions, but back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City put a big dent in their title challenge and, having seemingly got back on track with wins over West Brom and Crystal Palace, they slipped up again last time out with a 3-3 draw against Bournemouth.

5.10pm Results in the last gameweek saw Arsenal drop out of the top four in the Premier League, with on point now separating them from Tottenham following Spurs' win over Chelsea. They remain eight points behind the league-leading Blues, while they are only two points clear of Manchester United in sixth, so it is all very tight up there. There are six teams pushing for four places, and Arsenal are one of the teams most in danger of missing out right now.

5.08pm It is fair to say that this competition will not be Arsenal's priority this season, though. The FA Cup has been very good to the club and Arsene Wenger , whose job was arguably saved by their back-to-back triumphs in 2014 and 2015, but it is their situation in the Premier League which will be causing the most concern for the Frenchman now. His decision to rest a number of key players hints where his priorities lie, but at the same time he will not underestimate the importance of picking up silverware in the final year of his contract.

5.06pm Preston manager Simon Grayson is winless in his three previous FA Cup meetings with Arsenal, though, all of which came during his time with Leeds, and the Gunners will once again be favourites to get the better of him tonight. When it comes to FA Cup pedigree there is no team that can beat Arsenal. The Gunners have won this trophy a joint-record 12 times, including twice in the last three years, while they have reached the final on 19 occasions - another record jointly held with Manchester United.

5.04pm However, Preston have also only won one of their last 15 FA Cup games against top-flight opposition, and even then it was a victory over a poor Derby County side in 2008. They do have pedigree in this competition, though, and while you may have to go a long way back to find it, Preston will still very much buy into the romance of the FA Cup. They have lifted the trophy on two previous occasions (1889, 1938), the latter of which was their most recent piece of silverware.

5.02pm Indeed, they have average more points per game away from home than they have here at Deepdale in the Championship this season. However, it is a different story in the FA Cup, with Preston only losing two of their last 10 Deepdale outings in this competitions. They have won six of those too, with that streak stretching back six years to January 2011.

5pm In matches like these it is often the home advantage that acts as the biggest leveller for lower-league clubs, but Preston are in the rather strange position of perhaps preferring this one to have come on the road. Grayson's side have won just one of their last six matches at Deepdale - a run that includes two defeats and stretches back to October 19. The Lilywhites had won four home games on the bounce before this latest run, so they are clearly not in their best form in front of their own fans right now.

4.58pm Perhaps the main concern for Preston at the moment is their defensive record, which is along the worst in the top half of the table. They have conceded 32 goals this season - more than 23rd-placed Wigan - although it should be noted that the goalscoring stats of teams in the Championship are particularly peculiar this season. Even so, Preston have only kept back-to-back clean sheets once since December 2015, which is something they have a chance to do tonight.

4.56pm That has helped Preston to keep a safe distance away from the relegation zone, and the optimistic among the club's support will very much be looking up the table rather than down it right now. Preston are just six points off the playoff places in the Championship table as things stand, while 12 points separate them from the bottom three. A top-half finish would make for a good campaign for tonight's hosts, but they won't have given up on a playoff charge just yet either.

4.54pm Preston's form heading into this match is enough to give them a bit of confidence that they can come away from this match with something, though. The Lilywhites have only lost one of their last six matches, winning three of those and drawing two since the start of December. Victory over Burton Albion last time out means that they are tonight looking for back-to-back wins across all competitions for the first time since October.

4.52pm It is not a full-strength Arsenal side, then, but there are still plenty of threats for Preston to nullify and the hosts will be under no illusions that they are up against it this evening. Grayson may feel that this is a decent time to face Arsenal given a few recent blips in the Premier League, but if they are to get anything out of this one then Preston need to be at their very best and need Arsenal to be below par once again.

4.50pm Leading the line once again will be the in-form Olivier Giroud, who now has nine goals in his last seven starts for the club. He has made the headlines in both of Arsenal's last two games and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of eye-catching performances tonight. His scorpion goal against Crystal Palace is a definite contender for the goal of the season, while his late equaliser against Bournemouth completed that incredible late comeback. Should he fall short tonight, though, then there is back-up in the form of Danny Welbeck on the bench, with the forward included in the squad for the first time this season.

4.48pm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is handed a start in the trio behind the striker for this one having come off the bench early against Bournemouth, while Iwobi starts again in what the team sheet suggests will be the central role. Lucas Perez is also handed a start, and he will be keen to build on his first Premier League goal, which came in some style against the Cherries. His crisp volley brought the match back to 3-2 and boosted Arsenal's hopes of completing what was a dramatic comeback.

4.46pm Hector Bellerin is another to be given the night off as Maitland-Niles is given another taste of the first team at right-back, but on the opposite flank there is no change as Monreal keeps his place, with Gibbs still sidelined. Further forward, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey also retain their places from the Bournemouth draw, although the latter is expected to play deeper than he did at the Vitality Stadium.

4.44pm As promised in the build-up to the match, Petr Cech, Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny are amongst the players completely rested for this game, with the trio entirely absent from the matchday squad. That means a start in goal for Ospina, while Gabriel comes in at the heart of the defence alongside Mustafi. Mustafi only made his return from injury against Bournemouth and looked shaky at times, and Wenger has seemingly given him the chance to build up his match fitness again with another start tonight.

4.42pm As for Arsenal, it is no surprise to see a number of changes to the side that drew at Bournemouth last time out. In truth, the performance for the majority of that game was so poor that changes should have been in the offing even if this was a Premier League game, but it was always likely to be the case that an FA Cup match would see Arsenal give a number of fringe players a chance. He makes five changes to the side from Tuesday here.

4.40pm In all, Simon Grayson has made three changes to the side that beat Burton Albion last time out, with Gallagher and McGeady joined in the starting XI by Vermijl, who has overcome a groin injury to feature here. The back four is otherwise unchanged for the hosts with Clarke, Huntington and Cunningham all retaining their places, which in midfielder Johnson should provide a goal threat having weighed in with four already this season.

4.38pm As expected, Paul Gallagher and Aiden McGeady are both named in the starting XI for this one as they continue their recovery from injury, with the latter in particular boasting plenty of top-flight experience - a rarity in this Preston side. McGeady has previously played for the likes of Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Everton, so should have the most knowhow about coming up against teams of Arsenal's calibre in the home side tonight.

4.36pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Preston boss Simon Grayson has the luxury of a almost fully-fit squad to choose from, and unsurprisingly he has included his biggest hitters as the hosts look to spring a surprise this evening. The main goal threats will come from Robinson and Hugill up front, both of whom have five league goals for the season to top Preston's scoring charts at the moment.

4.34pm ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Jenkinson, Holding, Reine-Adelaide, Dasilva, Willock, Welbeck

4.34pm ARSENAL STARTING XI: Ospina; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Lucas; Giroud

4.32pm PRESTON SUBS: Lindegaard, Spurr, Browne, Pringle, Horgan, Doyle, Makienok

4.32pm PRESTON STARTING XI: Maxwell; Vermijl, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham; Gallagher, Pearson, Johnson; McGeady, Robinson, Hugill