Jan 7, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
0-0
AtleticoAtletico Madrid

Adrian (20')
HT

Vrsaljko (0')

Live Commentary: Eibar 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Atletico Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 16:04 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Atletico Madrid.

An impressive campaign to date has left Eibar in eighth position in the table, just two spots and five points behind their opponents this afternoon.

Indeed, it has been a difficult season for Atletico and Diego Simeone's side will enter this match 12 points behind the division leaders Real Madrid on the same number of matches.

Atletico were victorious in both league fixtures between the two teams last season – running out 2-0 winners in this stadium and also recording a 2-0 success in the Spanish capital.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
4.12pmBENCH WATCH! Bebe, Junca, Nano and Pena are among the options available for Eibar here, while Atletico boss Simeone has the likes of Correa, Gaitan, Gameiro and Juanfran on a star-studded bench. I am struggling to remember the last time Atletico were this toothless in the final third.

4.07pmSTATISTICS! Eibar have shaded the possession with 52%, while they have had six attempts - just one of which was on target. Atletico, meanwhile, failed to hit the target with either of their two attempts. Both teams have also picked up one booking - Adrian for Eibar and Vrsaljko for Atletico.

4.02pmSo there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Eibar and Atletico level at 0-0. In truth, it has been a very poor first half of football. Eibar have just about shaded the action overall, but Atletico have been unable to get going. Hopefully an improvement after the break.

45 min+1HALF-TIME: Eibar 0-0 Atletico

45 minAtletico cannot get going here. The visitors have been really poor in this first period.

43 minThe ball bounces to Garcia outside the Atletico box, but he fires high and wide.

42 minEibar continue to put the pressure on Atletico's back four with yet another corner, but Godin is up this time to clear the danger. Still goalless as we approach the end of the first period.

40 minAtletico right-back Vrsaljko needs to be very careful here as he continues to be drawn out of position and one more late challenge would well see the already-booked defender sent from the field. Eibar are targeting that area of the field at the moment as they continue to threaten.

38 minSight of goal for the away side as Griezmann finds some space in a wide position before unleashing, but the Frenchman's effort was always missing the target. Still goalless here.

36 minJust a few signs that Atletico are getting to grips with this match as they enjoy a period of sustained pressure, but they have still not come close to making the breakthrough in this match. Eibar's main threat, meanwhile, continues to arrive from deep balls into the Atletico box.

33 min... Griezmann's set piece is straight into the wall.

33 minAtletico have a free kick in a very dangerous area as Rico brings Koke to the deck...

32 minStill goalless with 32 minutes on the clock and in truth, not too much is happening at the moment. Eibar continue to deliver from wide positions into the Atletico box, but no chances to report.

29 minBOOKING! Vrsaljko (Atletico) is booked for bringing Inui to the deck.

28 minAtletico have still not had a single shot in this match, which is an indication of their struggles. The likes of Torres and Griezmann just have not been in the game and that is credit to Eibar, who are working extremely hard all over the park. Still goalless with 28 minutes on the clock here.

26 minSAVE! Adrian meets a dangerous cross from Capa as Eibar create the first real chance of this match, but Moya is down to make the save. Atletico are not comfortable here.

24 minAtletico just cannot get going at the moment as Eibar continue to box the away side into their own half. Simeone does not look very comfortable as he asks for more running from his team.

22 minAdrian breaks through for the home side and the crowd rise to their feet as the Spaniard prepares to pull the trigger, but the offside flag is raised and Atletico survive an uncomfortable moment.

20 minBOOKING! Adrian (Eibar) is booked for a late challenge on Griezmann.

18 minThe tempo has certainly dropped in the last few minutes and in truth, not too much is happening at the moment. Atletico are seeing more of the ball, but they are finding it difficult to play through the Eibar midfield. The pitch is also visibly cutting up here, which is causing some problems.

16 minWe have not seen too much from the likes of Griezmann and Saul in the opening 16 minutes of this match, with Eibar the team looking the more likely to make the breakthrough in the early moments.

14 minA point would actually be enough for Atletico to return to the top four, but they would be 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid having played one game more, which is a formidable gap at this stage. Eibar, on the other hand, would move level on points with seventh-place Bilbao if they win here.

12 minWe are still waiting for the first chance of the match, but it has been an entertaining opening 12 minutes. Frost is visible on the pitch, which is not the best, but the tempo has been good.

10 minYou just get the feeling that the first goal this afternoon - if there indeed is one - could be crucial. Eibar are feeding off the support of their home fans at the moment and Atletico are not comfortable when the likes of Leon and Inui find time and space. It is a good battle at the moment.

7 minEnd-to-end football in the last couple of minutes and it is Eibar that are causing most of the problems in a forward position. Still no real opportunities to report, but it is a very open game.

5 minEibar continue to look long from deep positions and Enrich has been prepared to battle Godin and Savic at the heart of the Atletico defence. As expected, Gimenez is playing in central midfield for Atletico, with the Uruguay international operating just ahead of his two centre-backs here.

3 minNervous moment for the Atletico goalkeeper as Enrich jumps ahead of him inside the penalty box, but the away side just manage to clear their lines following a short period of panic.

2 min... not quite a full house inside the stadium this afternoon, but there is a good atmosphere. It would also be fair to say that the pitch is not in the best condition, but we should still have an entertaining game of football. This will be a real test for Atletico, and they really cannot afford to drop more points.

0 minKICKOFF! Eibar kick things off in the Basque Country...

3.12pmHere we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first period of action. Atletico are the favourites to collect all the points, and should win. However, Eibar have been really impressive this season, which sets us up for a very good contest. Kickoff is just around the corner!

3.08pm

3.05pmEibar's next fixture is at home to Osasuna in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, before travelling to Sporting Gijon in the league next weekend. They will then welcome Barcelona to this stadium on January 22, before ending the month with a home match against Deportivo La Coruna.

3.02pmEibar should actually been relegated from La Liga after finishing 18th in the 2014-15 campaign, but Elche's financial problems meant that Eibar remained in the top flight. They then finished 14th last term and as a result, are playing in their third straight La Liga campaign. There is still a lot of football to be played this season, but they have certainly shown that they can compete at this level.

Eibar's Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui (L) vies with Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (R) during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs Real Madrid CF at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on November 29, 2015.© Getty Images


2.58pmEibar have only lost one of their last five in Spain's top flight, although they have drawn each of their last two – sharing the points at home to Alaves on December 11, before drawing 1-1 at Leganes in their final match before the winter break. They have been difficult to beat this season and actually held league leaders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu back in October.

2.55pmAs for Eibar, a record of six wins, five draws and five defeats has brought Jose Luis Mendilibar's team 23 points and they are an extremely healthy 11 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the second half of the campaign. Indeed, they will be looking up the division at this stage and the Gunners are actually only three points behind seventh-place Bilbao. They are going well this term.

2.52pmIn terms of what is ahead for Simeone's side, they will host Las Palmas in the second leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey clash on Tuesday night, before welcoming Real Betis in the league next weekend. Then comes a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the league on January 22, before ending the month with a visit to Alaves. Some pre-match pictures from the Atletico camp...


2.48pmAtletico have actually lost three of their last four away games in the league and although they breezed into the knockout stage of the Champions League once again, they will have to improve in a number of areas if they are to make another European final. You sense that this is a massive football match for Atletico, who really cannot afford to keep dropping points on the road.

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016© Getty Images


2.45pmAtletico collected four points from their two league matches after the defeat to Real Madrid, but then suffered a 3-0 defeat at Villarreal. Their last league fixture brought an unconvincing 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas and the team's struggles this term have led to question marks over the future of Simeone, who is said to be considering a move to the managerial hotseat at Inter Milan.

2.42pmA record of eight wins, four draws and four defeats has brought Atletico 28 points and each of their four losses have arrived over the last couple of months. They suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Sevilla on October 23, before going down 2-0 at Real Sociedad in their next away fixture. Then came a very damaging 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid, who have just beaten Granada 5-0 at home.

2.38pmAtletico are only one point behind fourth-place Villarreal and it would be a major surprise if they finished outside of the top four this season, but even a top-three challenge seems difficult due to the form of Sevilla and of course Barcelona, who will press Real Madrid hard in the second half of the campaign. Overall, it has been a difficult league campaign for Simeone's Madrid giants.

Diego Simeone bellows during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016© AFP


2.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Eibar. I shall speak about the home side and their impressive form a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico, who have really struggled to find consistency this season. As it stands, Simeone's side are down in sixth position in the table and 12 points off league leaders Real Madrid.

2.32pmAs for Atletico, head coach Diego Simeone has shuffled his pack following the Copa del Rey clash with Las Palmas. Fernando Torres replaces Kevin Gameiro at centre-forward, while Jose Gimenez also comes into the team in what appears to be a central midfield position. Sime Vrsaljko is again given the nod at right-back, leaving Juanfran on the bench. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak remains on the sidelines.

2.28pmEibar are still without the services of injured pair Kike and Ivan Ramis, but Jose Luis Mendilibar otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Sergi Enrich will once again lead the line, while Pedro Leon, Adrian and Takashi Inui will provide support from a deep position. Bebe, however, is back on the bench despite netting in the team's 3-0 success away at Osasuna during the week.

Sergi Enrich of SD Eibar celebrates with his teammate Sergio Gontan of SD Eibar after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Valencia CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Eibar, Spain.© Getty Images


2.25pmTEAMS!

EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Rico, Garcia; Inui, Adrian, Leon; Enrich

ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gimenez, Gabi, Koke; Saul, Torres, Griezmann


2.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Ipurua. Both of these teams were in Copa del Rey action during the week – Eibar recording a 3-0 victory at Osasuna in the first leg of their last-16 clash and Atletico running out 2-0 winners at Las Palmas.

2.19pmThis match will be the ninth fixture between Eibar and Atletico in league football. Their first meeting occurred in the Segunda Division during the 2000-01 campaign and Eibar actually recorded a 2-1 victory on home soil. Atletico have won each of their six meetings since, however, including a 2-0 victory in this stadium last season and a 3-1 success in their last clash at the Vicente Calderon.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Ipurua as Eibar welcome Atletico Madrid in what should be a very interesting game of football. Eibar are just two positions and five points behind their opponents here and defeat for Diego Simeone's side would all but end what already looks to be an impossible title challenge this term. Stay tuned for live updates this afternoon!

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
>
View our homepages for Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar 0-0 Atletico Madrid
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid on March 6, 2016
Arsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?
Saul Niguez: 'I have lacked consistency'Pogba hails Griezmann progressMan City 'to delay move for Atletico defender'Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid stayAntoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico
Man United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'Marin confirms Man City double bidMarin: 'Simeone will stay next season'Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16United, City 'to battle for Griezmann'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Eibar News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar 0-0 Atletico Madrid
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last 16
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Report: West Ham United, Southampton eye Dani Garcia move
Eibar teammates apologise for sex tapeEibar's Garcia hails "historic draw"Result: Real Madrid held at home by in-form EibarLive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Eibar - as it happenedSaturday's La Liga fixtures in doubt?
Report: Eibar sign Bebe from BenficaPedro Leon joins Eibar on two-year dealBarcelona, Real to battle for titleReport: Everton, Spurs in Baston raceResult: Real Madrid beat Eibar to go second
> Eibar Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1785429141529
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar176652220224
9Espanyol175842123-223
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand