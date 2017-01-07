Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Atletico Madrid.
An impressive campaign to date has left Eibar in eighth position in the table, just two spots and five points behind their opponents this afternoon.
Indeed, it has been a difficult season for Atletico and Diego Simeone's side will enter this match 12 points behind the division leaders Real Madrid on the same number of matches.
Atletico were victorious in both league fixtures between the two teams last season – running out 2-0 winners in this stadium and also recording a 2-0 success in the Spanish capital.
Two great goalkeepers! 👌👐🔴🔵 #EibarAtleti #AupaEibar pic.twitter.com/w6jr3V5lCM— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) January 7, 2017
¡Nuestros jugadores ya pisan en césped de Ipurua! 👟#EibarAtleti #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/BuFUvT9cVU— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 7, 2017
EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Rico, Garcia; Inui, Adrian, Leon; Enrich
ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gimenez, Gabi, Koke; Saul, Torres, Griezmann