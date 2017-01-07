Atletico were victorious in both league fixtures between the two teams last season – running out 2-0 winners in this stadium and also recording a 2-0 success in the Spanish capital.

Indeed, it has been a difficult season for Atletico and Diego Simeone 's side will enter this match 12 points behind the division leaders Real Madrid on the same number of matches.

An impressive campaign to date has left Eibar in eighth position in the table, just two spots and five points behind their opponents this afternoon.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Atletico Madrid .

4.12pm BENCH WATCH! Bebe, Junca, Nano and Pena are among the options available for Eibar here, while Atletico boss Simeone has the likes of Correa, Gaitan, Gameiro and Juanfran on a star-studded bench. I am struggling to remember the last time Atletico were this toothless in the final third.

4.07pm STATISTICS! Eibar have shaded the possession with 52%, while they have had six attempts - just one of which was on target. Atletico, meanwhile, failed to hit the target with either of their two attempts. Both teams have also picked up one booking - Adrian for Eibar and Vrsaljko for Atletico.

4.02pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Eibar and Atletico level at 0-0. In truth, it has been a very poor first half of football. Eibar have just about shaded the action overall, but Atletico have been unable to get going. Hopefully an improvement after the break.

45 min+1 HALF-TIME: Eibar 0-0 Atletico

45 min Atletico cannot get going here. The visitors have been really poor in this first period.

43 min The ball bounces to Garcia outside the Atletico box, but he fires high and wide.

42 min Eibar continue to put the pressure on Atletico's back four with yet another corner, but Godin is up this time to clear the danger. Still goalless as we approach the end of the first period.

40 min Atletico right-back Vrsaljko needs to be very careful here as he continues to be drawn out of position and one more late challenge would well see the already-booked defender sent from the field. Eibar are targeting that area of the field at the moment as they continue to threaten.

38 min Sight of goal for the away side as Griezmann finds some space in a wide position before unleashing, but the Frenchman's effort was always missing the target. Still goalless here.

36 min Just a few signs that Atletico are getting to grips with this match as they enjoy a period of sustained pressure, but they have still not come close to making the breakthrough in this match. Eibar's main threat, meanwhile, continues to arrive from deep balls into the Atletico box.

33 min ... Griezmann's set piece is straight into the wall.

33 min Atletico have a free kick in a very dangerous area as Rico brings Koke to the deck...

32 min Still goalless with 32 minutes on the clock and in truth, not too much is happening at the moment. Eibar continue to deliver from wide positions into the Atletico box, but no chances to report.

29 min BOOKING! Vrsaljko (Atletico) is booked for bringing Inui to the deck.

28 min Atletico have still not had a single shot in this match, which is an indication of their struggles. The likes of Torres and Griezmann just have not been in the game and that is credit to Eibar, who are working extremely hard all over the park. Still goalless with 28 minutes on the clock here.

26 min SAVE! Adrian meets a dangerous cross from Capa as Eibar create the first real chance of this match, but Moya is down to make the save. Atletico are not comfortable here.

24 min Atletico just cannot get going at the moment as Eibar continue to box the away side into their own half. Simeone does not look very comfortable as he asks for more running from his team.

22 min Adrian breaks through for the home side and the crowd rise to their feet as the Spaniard prepares to pull the trigger, but the offside flag is raised and Atletico survive an uncomfortable moment.

20 min BOOKING! Adrian (Eibar) is booked for a late challenge on Griezmann.

18 min The tempo has certainly dropped in the last few minutes and in truth, not too much is happening at the moment. Atletico are seeing more of the ball, but they are finding it difficult to play through the Eibar midfield. The pitch is also visibly cutting up here, which is causing some problems.

16 min We have not seen too much from the likes of Griezmann and Saul in the opening 16 minutes of this match, with Eibar the team looking the more likely to make the breakthrough in the early moments.

14 min A point would actually be enough for Atletico to return to the top four, but they would be 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid having played one game more, which is a formidable gap at this stage. Eibar, on the other hand, would move level on points with seventh-place Bilbao if they win here.

12 min We are still waiting for the first chance of the match, but it has been an entertaining opening 12 minutes. Frost is visible on the pitch, which is not the best, but the tempo has been good.

10 min You just get the feeling that the first goal this afternoon - if there indeed is one - could be crucial. Eibar are feeding off the support of their home fans at the moment and Atletico are not comfortable when the likes of Leon and Inui find time and space. It is a good battle at the moment.

7 min End-to-end football in the last couple of minutes and it is Eibar that are causing most of the problems in a forward position. Still no real opportunities to report, but it is a very open game.

5 min Eibar continue to look long from deep positions and Enrich has been prepared to battle Godin and Savic at the heart of the Atletico defence. As expected, Gimenez is playing in central midfield for Atletico, with the Uruguay international operating just ahead of his two centre-backs here.

3 min Nervous moment for the Atletico goalkeeper as Enrich jumps ahead of him inside the penalty box, but the away side just manage to clear their lines following a short period of panic.

2 min ... not quite a full house inside the stadium this afternoon, but there is a good atmosphere. It would also be fair to say that the pitch is not in the best condition, but we should still have an entertaining game of football. This will be a real test for Atletico, and they really cannot afford to drop more points.

0 min KICKOFF! Eibar kick things off in the Basque Country...

3.12pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first period of action. Atletico are the favourites to collect all the points, and should win. However, Eibar have been really impressive this season, which sets us up for a very good contest. Kickoff is just around the corner!

3.05pm Eibar's next fixture is at home to Osasuna in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, before travelling to Sporting Gijon in the league next weekend. They will then welcome Barcelona to this stadium on January 22, before ending the month with a home match against Deportivo La Coruna.

3.02pm Eibar should actually been relegated from La Liga after finishing 18th in the 2014-15 campaign, but Elche's financial problems meant that Eibar remained in the top flight. They then finished 14th last term and as a result, are playing in their third straight La Liga campaign. There is still a lot of football to be played this season, but they have certainly shown that they can compete at this level. © Getty Images

2.58pm Eibar have only lost one of their last five in Spain's top flight, although they have drawn each of their last two – sharing the points at home to Alaves on December 11, before drawing 1-1 at Leganes in their final match before the winter break. They have been difficult to beat this season and actually held league leaders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu back in October.

2.55pm As for Eibar, a record of six wins, five draws and five defeats has brought Jose Luis Mendilibar's team 23 points and they are an extremely healthy 11 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the second half of the campaign. Indeed, they will be looking up the division at this stage and the Gunners are actually only three points behind seventh-place Bilbao. They are going well this term.

2.52pm In terms of what is ahead for Simeone's side, they will host Las Palmas in the second leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey clash on Tuesday night, before welcoming Real Betis in the league next weekend. Then comes a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the league on January 22, before ending the month with a visit to Alaves. Some pre-match pictures from the Atletico camp... ¡Nuestros jugadores ya pisan en césped de Ipurua! 👟#EibarAtleti #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/BuFUvT9cVU — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 7, 2017

2.48pm Atletico have actually lost three of their last four away games in the league and although they breezed into the knockout stage of the Champions League once again, they will have to improve in a number of areas if they are to make another European final. You sense that this is a massive football match for Atletico, who really cannot afford to keep dropping points on the road. © Getty Images

2.45pm Atletico collected four points from their two league matches after the defeat to Real Madrid, but then suffered a 3-0 defeat at Villarreal. Their last league fixture brought an unconvincing 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas and the team's struggles this term have led to question marks over the future of Simeone, who is said to be considering a move to the managerial hotseat at Inter Milan.

2.42pm A record of eight wins, four draws and four defeats has brought Atletico 28 points and each of their four losses have arrived over the last couple of months. They suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Sevilla on October 23, before going down 2-0 at Real Sociedad in their next away fixture. Then came a very damaging 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid, who have just beaten Granada 5-0 at home

2.38pm Atletico are only one point behind fourth-place Villarreal and it would be a major surprise if they finished outside of the top four this season, but even a top-three challenge seems difficult due to the form of Sevilla and of course Barcelona, who will press Real Madrid hard in the second half of the campaign. Overall, it has been a difficult league campaign for Simeone's Madrid giants. © AFP

2.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Eibar. I shall speak about the home side and their impressive form a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico, who have really struggled to find consistency this season. As it stands, Simeone's side are down in sixth position in the table and 12 points off league leaders Real Madrid.

2.32pm As for Atletico, head coach Diego Simeone has shuffled his pack following the Copa del Rey clash with Las Palmas. Fernando Torres replaces Kevin Gameiro at centre-forward, while Jose Gimenez also comes into the team in what appears to be a central midfield position. Sime Vrsaljko is again given the nod at right-back, leaving Juanfran on the bench. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak remains on the sidelines.

2.28pm Eibar are still without the services of injured pair Kike and Ivan Ramis, but Jose Luis Mendilibar otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Sergi Enrich will once again lead the line, while Pedro Leon, Adrian and Takashi Inui will provide support from a deep position. Bebe, however, is back on the bench despite netting in the team's 3-0 success away at Osasuna during the week. © Getty Images

2.25pm TEAMS! EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Dos Santos, Lejeune, Luna; Rico, Garcia; Inui, Adrian, Leon; Enrich ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gimenez, Gabi, Koke; Saul, Torres, Griezmann

2.22pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Ipurua. Both of these teams were in Copa del Rey action during the week – Eibar recording a 3-0 victory at Osasuna in the first leg of their last-16 clash and Atletico running out 2-0 winners at Las Palmas.

2.19pm This match will be the ninth fixture between Eibar and Atletico in league football. Their first meeting occurred in the Segunda Division during the 2000-01 campaign and Eibar actually recorded a 2-1 victory on home soil. Atletico have won each of their six meetings since, however, including a 2-0 victory in this stadium last season and a 3-1 success in their last clash at the Vicente Calderon.