Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will complete a five-and-a-half-year switch to Leicester City once his work permit gets the green light later this week.

The Nigeria international has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and successfully undergone a medical.

City are now waiting on a work permit to go through before the 20-year-old, who has been tied down to a five-and-a-half-year deal, can officially be named as their player.

Ndidi, reportedly on the radar of a number of top European clubs, will wear the number 25 shirt at the King Power Stadium when confirmation of the move goes through later this week.

Leicester are understood to have splashed out £15m to lure the defensive midfielder from Genk.