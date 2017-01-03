New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will complete a five-and-a-half-year switch to Leicester City once his work permit gets the green light later this week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 17:14 UK

Leicester City have reached an agreement with Belgian side Genk for the permanent transfer of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions and successfully undergone a medical.

City are now waiting on a work permit to go through before the 20-year-old, who has been tied down to a five-and-a-half-year deal, can officially be named as their player.

Ndidi, reportedly on the radar of a number of top European clubs, will wear the number 25 shirt at the King Power Stadium when confirmation of the move goes through later this week.

Leicester are understood to have splashed out £15m to lure the defensive midfielder from Genk.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Leicester close to Ndidi deal
>
View our homepages for Wilfred Ndidi, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Result: Middlesbrough, Leicester City play out goalless draw
Ranieri "very, very happy" with pointTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outClaudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheetResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against Leicester
Live Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri: 'Schmeichel not for sale'Leicester 'bid for Sassuolo defender Acerbi'Ranieri: 'I want reaction from Mahrez'Ranieri: 'Leicester must beat West Ham'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Genk News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City closing in on £15m Wilfred Ndidi capture?
 New generic football image
Result: Genk enter last-32 stage as Group F winners following triumph over Sassuolo
Report: Leicester close to Ndidi dealReport: Bayern Munich eye Pozuelo swoopBailey: 'No Man United move unless I play'Report: Man Utd keen on Bailey dealKabasele completes switch to Watford
Report: Leicester bid for Kara MbodjSergej Milinkovic-Savic to join Lazio?Man City youngster Enes Unal loaned to GenkReport: Genk to loan City's Enes UnalResult: Charlton Athletic narrowly beaten by Genk
> Genk Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand