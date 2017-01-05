Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is reportedly told that he will not be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Ulloa has been starved of chances in the first team this season - despite Leicester's inconsistent form - with the Argentine only making one start in the Premier League since August.

However, according to The Sun, manager Claudio Ranieri wants to keep the 30-year-old at the club with Islam Slimani currently on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It had been suggested that Ulloa was looking to leave the East Midlands, but it appears that he must continue in his bit-part role until the summer.

Ulloa also featured heavily from the substitutes' bench last season but his six goals helped the Foxes to the league title.