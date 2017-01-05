New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leonardo Ulloa denied Leicester City exit in January?

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is reportedly told that he will not be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Leicester City have reportedly told Leonardo Ulloa that he will not be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium in January.

Ulloa has been starved of chances in the first team this season - despite Leicester's inconsistent form - with the Argentine only making one start in the Premier League since August.

However, according to The Sun, manager Claudio Ranieri wants to keep the 30-year-old at the club with Islam Slimani currently on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It had been suggested that Ulloa was looking to leave the East Midlands, but it appears that he must continue in his bit-part role until the summer.

Ulloa also featured heavily from the substitutes' bench last season but his six goals helped the Foxes to the league title.

Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Read Next:
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Ulloa, Claudio Ranieri, Islam Slimani, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa denied Leicester City exit in January?
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City reach agreement for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi
 Robbie Brady of Norwich City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against West Ham United on February 13
Leicester City 'step up Robbie Brady interest'
Ranieri "very, very happy" with pointResult: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani outLive Commentary: Boro 0-0 Leicester - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheet
Result: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri: 'Schmeichel not for sale'Leicester 'bid for Sassuolo defender Acerbi'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version