Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
3-0
Southampton
Valencia (74'), Baines (81' pen.), Lukaku (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Ward-Prowse (41')

Claude Puel: 'Difficult to accept Everton defeat'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that it is "difficult to accept" his side's 3-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:03 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted that it is "difficult to accept" his side's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton this afternoon.

The Saints were level at 0-0 heading into the final 20 minutes at Goodison Park, but goals from Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku saw the hosts pick up a flattering victory.

Puel suggested that his side's busy schedule played a part in their performance, but does not believe that they deserved to lose by such a heavy margin.

"It is difficult to accept this. Three-nil is too much to take. My players did not deserve this," he told reporters.

"It's a shame, because I saw a good team, with courage, good spirit and a good attitude. It was an even game for 70 minutes but the first goal changed the face of the game.

"We have played three games in five and a half days. It is very difficult and it is not possible. We tried to give a good answer but it is difficult in this situation."

Southampton have now lost three games in a row and sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Conor Grant in action for Everton in 2013
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version