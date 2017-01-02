Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that it is "difficult to accept" his side's 3-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

The Saints were level at 0-0 heading into the final 20 minutes at Goodison Park, but goals from Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku saw the hosts pick up a flattering victory.

Puel suggested that his side's busy schedule played a part in their performance, but does not believe that they deserved to lose by such a heavy margin.

"It is difficult to accept this. Three-nil is too much to take. My players did not deserve this," he told reporters.

"It's a shame, because I saw a good team, with courage, good spirit and a good attitude. It was an even game for 70 minutes but the first goal changed the face of the game.

"We have played three games in five and a half days. It is very difficult and it is not possible. We tried to give a good answer but it is difficult in this situation."

Southampton have now lost three games in a row and sit 10th in the Premier League table.