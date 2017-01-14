New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City closing in on Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez?

Gaston Ramirez of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Queens Park Rangers on April 1, 2016
Leicester City are reportedly keen on pushing through a deal for Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has reportedly signalled his intent to sign Gaston Ramirez during the January transfer window.

Ramirez has been one of Middlesbrough's star performers since their return to the Premier League, but it appears that his form has resulted in significant interest from the Foxes.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a deal has already been agreed with the player, despite terms not yet being finalised with the North-East outfit.

It has been suggested that Ramirez has a clause in his contract which enables him to leave the Riverside Stadium for a fee in the region of £15m.

Ramirez has spent the last 12 months with Middlesbrough, first helping them to promotion from the Championship during a loan spell from Hull City before signing on a free transfer during the summer.

