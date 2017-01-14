Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
3-0
Crystal Palace
Feghouli (68'), Carroll (79'), Lanzini (86')
Noble (34'), Carroll (42'), Byram (70'), Lanzini (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Ledley (38'), Ward (91')

Slaven Bilic hails "perfect day" for West Ham United

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
Slaven Bilic admits that it has been a "difficult week" for West Ham United, but was delighted with the way his side performed in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Slaven Bilic has said that he is hopeful West Ham United's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace will give his players the confidence to push up the Premier League table.

The Hammers stormed to a comfortable victory over their struggling London rivals on Saturday afternoon, scoring all three of their goals in the space of 18 second-half minutes.

After witnessing his side end a three-game losing run in all competitions, while also picking up a first clean sheet since the turn of the year, Bilic was quick to hail what he described as the "perfect day" for United at the London Stadium.

"It was a very difficult week but the team showed what we asked them for - determination, team spirit and character," he told Sky Sports News. "The first half was kind of nervous which was expected. The crowd was brilliant from kickoff all the way through. We gave everything, scored three really good goals, we were very compact and very solid which is what the team should be so today we showed everything.

"I can only congratulate the boys who have done amazingly. I would also like to thank the fans who were magnificent from the first whistle until the end. It was a perfect day for us. A clean sheet for us is also very important, three goals at home that are all scored by offensive players which is important for them

"They all scored or assisted and combined with a clean sheet, everybody is happy. The players all know we played really well and should gain confidence from this as well. It is a great day for us."

Michail Antonio, struggling with flu in the build-up to today's match, became the first player since Paolo Di Canio to assist three goals in a Premier League match for West Ham.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Read Next:
David Gold "saddened" by Payet behaviour
>
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
