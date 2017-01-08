Grant McCann admits that Chelsea were simply too clinical for his side, but it may have been a different game entirely had Asmir Begovic not pulled off a big early save.

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has admitted that he "could not believe" the save made by Asmir Begovic in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The Blues' stand-in stopper kept out Lee Angol's header from close range with the score still all square, which proved a pivotal moment in the match as the hosts soon ran away with it.

Chelsea racked up 20 shots in the first half and were three ahead by the hour mark thanks to goals from Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Willian, before John Terry saw red and Tom Nichols pulled one back.

Despite their efforts, though, third-tier Peterborough were unable to muster a comeback and conceded a fourth when Pedro doubled his tally for the day from the edge of the box.

Speaking after the match, McCann said: "I thought we were excellent. I thought we had two or three really good chances. I couldn't believe Begovic saved from Angol.

"The biggest difference is how clinical they are. It is something we need to work on. I thought the boys were outstanding and in the second half we matched them."

Peterborough, currently ninth in League One, return to action next weekend with a trip to face Bury.